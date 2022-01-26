Log in
Startline Shutterstock imageStartline Shutterstock image

Supplier News

Startline enjoys 25 per cent rise in new motor finance business value

  • Finance and loan company celebrates booming business
  • Total value of new business written has increased by a quarter
  • The amount of lending has gone up by 17 per cent

Time 5 seconds ago

Startline Motor Finance is celebrating a 25 per cent increase in the value of new business last year versus 2020.

It also said that all its current total lending grew by 17 per cent.

No precise figures were given for either, but Startline currently takes around two per cent of the overall used car motor finance market and is aiming for three per cent in the medium term.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

Meanwhile, the number of employees also went up, rising from 129 to 160 people.

Chief executive Paul Burgess said: ‘2021 was clearly another year that, while volatile because of Covid and other factors, saw a very strong used car market – and we were able to increase both the business we wrote with existing partners as well as attract new ones.

‘We are now working with around half of the UK’s top 100 franchise dealers by turnover as well as 70 per cent of the top 50 independent car retailers, and are firmly established as the market leader in the near-prime lending space.

‘These results are very much a testament to the team here at Glasgow, who have adapted superbly to rapidly changing market conditions over the course of the pandemic period and continued to serve both our lending partners and car buyers fantastically well.’

Advert

He added that a £292m securitisation exercise carried out in December, where the company floated part of its existing debt book on the London Stock Exchange, would open up future funding sources.

It’s already secured a new £400m committed facility to support future growth as a result.

“Notably, we can now move into electric vehicle funding, which was closed to us under our previous funding arrangements but is clearly a key element in future growth, and will be an increasingly important element of our strategy.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51