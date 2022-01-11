Stellantis brands ditch petrol and diesel MPVs and slash prices of electric equivalents

Stellantis brands Vauxhall, Citroen and Peugeot have scrapped petrol and diesel versions of their MPV models as they look to move towards an all-electric future.

The firms have also slashed the prices of their electric MPVs with immediate effect in order to make them eligible for the government’s updated plug-in car grant.

The move will see Rifter, Traveller, Berlingo, SpaceTourer, Combo and Vivaro MPVs sold exclusively as EVs.

Last year, Stellantis announced plans to pump £100m into an electric MPV plant at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory.

The latest news means prices for the the Combo-e Life now start from £29,610 while the Vivaro-e Life is available from £30,295, including the plug-in grant.

The Combo e-Life features a 50kWh battery capable of returning up to 174 miles from a single charge, while the Vivaro e-Life Combi should return up to 143 miles.

The move ties in with Vauxhall’s plans to become an electric-only brand from 2028.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: ‘Vauxhall has set out a clear ambition to go electric-only by 2028 and this is another step on that journey.

‘We are focused on ensuring that the benefits of going electric are available, and affordable, to as many British motorists as possible.’

Citroen has also adjusted the price of its e-Berlingo and e-SpaceTourer models.

The pair, which share a platform with the Vauxhall Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, now also qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant.

When applied, it sees the e-Berlingo’s starting price dropped to £29,495, while the e-SpaceTourer now starts from £30,495.

Third-party specialist conversion models, such as wheelchair accessible vehicles, will still be available with combustion engines, however.

Peugeot has not announced price changes to its MPV line-up but has confirmed it will be going all-electric along with Vauxhall and Citroen.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot, said: ‘Peugeot is committed to electrification, with a goal of offering a fully electric variant across our entire model line-up by 2024.

‘Already we offer a fully electric van across our entire LCV portfolio, so with our award-winning MPV range now exclusively available as electric vehicles, we’re catering for the growing demand for zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles.’