Suzuki appoints new managing director for UK and Ireland

Suzuki has appointed a new managing director in the UK and Ireland after the long-serving Nobuo ‘Sam’ Suyama announced his intention to step down.

Suyama has held the post since 2014 but will be leaving his position at the end of this month to take up a new role as president of Suzuki Marine for the USA.

He will be replaced by the appropriately-named Takanori Suzuki, who is currently SMC’s division general manager for Europe, Oceania and Latin America.

The appointment marks a second stint in the role for Suzuki, who previously served as MD of Suzuki GB between 2006 and 2010.

Following his appointment, he will retain his position as division general manager, European Market for SMC Automobile.

Commenting on his departure, Sam Suyama said: ‘I have very much enjoyed my eight years at Suzuki GB and would like to thank all our employees and dealers for their major efforts and achievements in sales, aftersales and above all, customer satisfaction of our products and retention where we continue to thrive.

‘I will watch the market with interest and wish my friends and colleagues the very best of luck.’

Suzuki will be among the brands represented at the upcoming Car Dealer Live conference, where director Dale Wyatt will be a speaker.

Discussing his upcoming appearance at Car Dealer Live, Wyatt said: ‘I am looking forward to attending and participating at Car Dealer Live and discussing the future outlook for car dealers.

‘Never has there been so much pressure on the franchise dealer and manufacturer business model.

‘Together we must adapt to survive. Everyone should sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future.

‘Going forward there is a need to refine our roles and responsibilities, but let’s keep in mind the quote “don’t throw the baby out with the bath water”.

‘From a Suzuki perspective I am committed to the evolution of the traditional franchised model.

‘A model where dealers are responsible for the delivery of our customer promise and are the physical embodiment of the Suzuki brand in the UK.

‘Our mutual success depends on a coalition.’

