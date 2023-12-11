Swansway car dealer group launches Santa Patrol to spread Christmas cheer once more

Swansway Motor Group has put its 2023 mission to spread festive cheer into gear.

It’s bringing smiles to children and families for the 10th Christmas in a row, working with charity partners via its Swansway Santa Patrol to donate gifts to those in need.

Items range from toys to food supplies and warm winter clothing.

Working alongside organisations such as The Wingate Centre in Nantwich, pictured at top, which works with disabled people, Homestart in Birmingham, Cumbria Family Support in Carlisle and Kidsbank Chester, it is tailoring its donations to each charity’s specific needs.

Swansway Motor Group director David Smyth – whose brother Peter will be on the franchised dealer panel at Car Dealer Live on March 7, 2024 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon – said: ‘Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration for everyone, no matter what your circumstances may be.

‘Our Swansway Santa Patrol aims to spread some Christmas magic to those children and families who need it the most. From the Swansway family to yours, we wish all a merry Christmas.’

It brings the group’s charity work in 2023 to a close, having donated nearly £80,000 to causes ranging from foodbanks to supporting staff with fundraising and partnering with four community foundations.

Smyth added: ‘It’s important to us all at Swansway that we are active within the communities that have welcomed and supported us, and 2023 has been no exception.

‘This year we have further strengthened relationships with existing charity partners while also building new ones, and we look forward to continuing our work in 2024.’