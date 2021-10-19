Log in
Swansway Group signs up with Manheim for two years

  • Thousands of trade vehicles to be pushed through auction sites
  • All of Swansway’s remarketing volume to go to Manheim’s Washington and Manchester centres
  • Partnership hailed by both sides

Swansway Group has signed a two-year contract with Manheim.

The deal, which starts in November, will see thousands of trade vehicles sent to the auction sites in Washington and Manchester.

Manheim said it was aiming to remarket more than 100 vehicles a month in Washington, with a further 200 vehicles per month in Manchester.

John Smyth, director of the family-owned-and-run Swansway Group, which is based in the north-west of England and Midlands, said: ‘We’re delighted to be beginning a new partnership with Manheim.

‘Since Manheim is part of the wider Cox Automotive group, this partnership gives us more than a remarketing programme, it enables us to access support throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

‘We are looking forward to growing our relationship with the business into other areas as we move forward.’

Liam Quegan, managing director of Manheim Auction Services, added: ‘Manheim welcomes Swansway Group to what we hope is a long and fruitful partnership.

‘One hundred per cent of Swansway’s remarketing volume will come into Manheim auction centres in Washington and Manchester.

‘We thank them for placing their trust in us and look forward to working with them on a successful long-term basis.’

Swansway Group has been in business since 2003 and has 26 dealerships.

It represents brands such as Audi, Jaguar, Honda, Land Rover, Peugeot, Seat, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

The group also has an accident repair centre as well as the non-franchise division Motor Match.

