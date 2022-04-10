Log in
The new cars to get excited about, March’s best-sellers and more with motoring editor Jack Evans – Car Dealer Podcast

  • Press Association motoring editor Jack Evans joins the Car Dealer Podcast for episode 61
  • He talks about electric cars, VW slashing its line-up, online car sales, and more
  • You can listen to the podcast in this story or by finding it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more

Despite long running availability issues and delays, the new car market seems to be lighting up with new models in 2022.

This week Press Association motoring editor Jack Evans joined the show and talked about some of the exciting new cars coming to forecourts in the future.

It proved to be an interesting month for new car sales too, while the news was announced this week that it was the lowest March since 1998, it was Tesla that came out on top.

It registered more Model Ys and Model 3s in March than any other car make.

However, there was also the announcement from a Volkswagen executive that the group would be slashing up to 60 per cent of its models, and Evans discusses with Rebecca Chaplin and Jon Reay about what this could actually mean.

The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast is now available to listen to by clicking above, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and more.

Each week, two of the Car Dealer team choose their favourite stories and ask an industry guest to judge who is the winner.

To find out more about any of the stories mentioned in this week’s episode, you can click the links below.

If you’d like to appear on the podcast as our guest judge, you can email the team on [email protected].

The Car Dealer Podcast is released weekly and subscribers will be notified every time a new episode goes live.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

