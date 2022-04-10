The new cars to get excited about, March’s best-sellers and more with motoring editor Jack Evans – Car Dealer Podcast

Despite long running availability issues and delays, the new car market seems to be lighting up with new models in 2022.

This week Press Association motoring editor Jack Evans joined the show and talked about some of the exciting new cars coming to forecourts in the future.

It proved to be an interesting month for new car sales too, while the news was announced this week that it was the lowest March since 1998, it was Tesla that came out on top.

It registered more Model Ys and Model 3s in March than any other car make.

However, there was also the announcement from a Volkswagen executive that the group would be slashing up to 60 per cent of its models, and Evans discusses with Rebecca Chaplin and Jon Reay about what this could actually mean.

