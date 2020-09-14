More than 200,000 used cars were sold by the biggest 200 dealers in the UK last month – up 2.5 per cent on July – as demand for second hand cars continues to skyrocket.

New data from used car market analysts Carcondor reveals that in August 200,764 used cars were sold by the biggest dealers, compared to 195,730 the previous month.

Carcondor, which analyses the used car market by assessing advertising feeds, says the number of used cars these dealers had in stock fell 8.6 per cent as they struggled to replenish forecourts.

Arnold Clark, with 25,010 used cars, had the most amount of used car stock with more than double second placed Evans Halshaw’s 10,915.

Car Shop was third (8,979) in Carcondor’s list of the most stocked dealers with parent group Sytner’s used stock sitting at 7,887.

If the two were combined they would be in comfortable second place.

Supply of used cars is still below normal levels as many vendors slowly release stock into the market. September’s bumper new car sales is likely to help ease these pressures.

William Gomes, founder of CarCondor, said: ‘These figures are good news for dealers with increased sales recorded.

‘However, in the last five years only once (2016) did September have more used car sales than August.

‘This may be the end of increasing month on month used car sales.

‘Dealers have also had trouble sourcing the correct stock with the top 200 adding almost 17,000 fewer cars to their stock in August compared to July.’

Carcondor statistics for the whole of the UK used car market found that the Smart Forfour was the fastest selling car in the month and the Ford Fiesta clocked up the most sales.

Smaller dealer groups with less than nine showrooms performed the best for used car sales in August with sales up three per cent on July, while the largest dealer groups with more than 100 showrooms saw used car sales fall two per cent.

The top 50 most stocked used car dealers in August according to Carcondor is below.

Dealer / Dealer Group Stock Locations 1 Arnold Clark 25,010 167 2 Evans Halshaw

Part of Pendragon PLC 10,915 84 3 Car Shop

Part of Sytner Group 8,979 10 4 Sytner

Part of Sytner Group 7,887 98 5 Bristol Street Motors

Part of Vertu Motors PLC 6,729 117 6 Inchcape 6,428 72 7 Marshall 5,660 108 8 Lookers 5,089 140 9 Available Car 4,875 4 10 JCT600 4,505 41 11 Lancaster 4,317 52 12 Group 1 Automotive 4,008 53 13 Big Motoring World 3,228 4 14 Motorpoint 2,986 13 15 Motorline 2,787 50 16 Listers 2,570 45 17 Robins & Day 2,502 48 18 Stoneacre 2,385 63 19 Steven Eagell 2,384 28 20 John Clark 2,352 28 21 Trust Ford 2,349 29 22 Parks Motor Group 2,323 51 23 Stratstone

Part of Pendragon PLC 2,132 30 24 Pentagon Motor Group 2,033 18 25 Perrys 1,908 28 26 Imperial Car Supermarkets

Part of Cazoo Group 1,860 18 27 Car Base 1,793 4 28 Johnson Cars Limited 1,784 38 29 Hendy Group 1,779 46 30 Glyn Hopkin 1,729 45 31 Motor Depot 1,712 11 32 Cargiant 1,640 1 33 Eastern Western 1,620 21 34 Cazoo

Part of Cazoo Group 1,604 1 35 Mercedes-Benz Retail Group 1,593 18 36 Fords of Windsford 1,561 2 37 Dick Lovett 1,415 16 38 Snows Group 1,331 54 39 Drive Vauxhall 1,316 13 40 Peter Vardy 1,283 16 41 Swansway 1,208 22 42 RRG Group 1,204 19 43 Helston Garages Group 1,195 34 44 Lloyd Motor Group 1,160 20 45 Agnew Group 1,153 15 46 Allen Motor Group 1,144 25 47 LSH Auto 1,076 11 48 Harwoods Group 1,062 19 49 Williams 1,048 15 50 Hilton Garage 1,043 1