More than 200,000 used cars were sold by the biggest 200 dealers in the UK last month – up 2.5 per cent on July – as demand for second hand cars continues to skyrocket.
New data from used car market analysts Carcondor reveals that in August 200,764 used cars were sold by the biggest dealers, compared to 195,730 the previous month.
Carcondor, which analyses the used car market by assessing advertising feeds, says the number of used cars these dealers had in stock fell 8.6 per cent as they struggled to replenish forecourts.
Arnold Clark, with 25,010 used cars, had the most amount of used car stock with more than double second placed Evans Halshaw’s 10,915.
Car Shop was third (8,979) in Carcondor’s list of the most stocked dealers with parent group Sytner’s used stock sitting at 7,887.
If the two were combined they would be in comfortable second place.
Supply of used cars is still below normal levels as many vendors slowly release stock into the market. September’s bumper new car sales is likely to help ease these pressures.
William Gomes, founder of CarCondor, said: ‘These figures are good news for dealers with increased sales recorded.
‘However, in the last five years only once (2016) did September have more used car sales than August.
‘This may be the end of increasing month on month used car sales.
‘Dealers have also had trouble sourcing the correct stock with the top 200 adding almost 17,000 fewer cars to their stock in August compared to July.’
Carcondor statistics for the whole of the UK used car market found that the Smart Forfour was the fastest selling car in the month and the Ford Fiesta clocked up the most sales.
Smaller dealer groups with less than nine showrooms performed the best for used car sales in August with sales up three per cent on July, while the largest dealer groups with more than 100 showrooms saw used car sales fall two per cent.
The top 50 most stocked used car dealers in August according to Carcondor is below.
|Dealer / Dealer Group
|Stock
|Locations
|1
|Arnold Clark
|25,010
|167
|2
|Evans Halshaw
Part of Pendragon PLC
|10,915
|84
|3
|Car Shop
Part of Sytner Group
|8,979
|10
|4
|Sytner
Part of Sytner Group
|7,887
|98
|5
|Bristol Street Motors
Part of Vertu Motors PLC
|6,729
|117
|6
|Inchcape
|6,428
|72
|7
|Marshall
|5,660
|108
|8
|Lookers
|5,089
|140
|9
|Available Car
|4,875
|4
|10
|JCT600
|4,505
|41
|11
|Lancaster
|4,317
|52
|12
|Group 1 Automotive
|4,008
|53
|13
|Big Motoring World
|3,228
|4
|14
|Motorpoint
|2,986
|13
|15
|Motorline
|2,787
|50
|16
|Listers
|2,570
|45
|17
|Robins & Day
|2,502
|48
|18
|Stoneacre
|2,385
|63
|19
|Steven Eagell
|2,384
|28
|20
|John Clark
|2,352
|28
|21
|Trust Ford
|2,349
|29
|22
|Parks Motor Group
|2,323
|51
|23
|Stratstone
Part of Pendragon PLC
|2,132
|30
|24
|Pentagon Motor Group
|2,033
|18
|25
|Perrys
|1,908
|28
|26
|Imperial Car Supermarkets
Part of Cazoo Group
|1,860
|18
|27
|Car Base
|1,793
|4
|28
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,784
|38
|29
|Hendy Group
|1,779
|46
|30
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,729
|45
|31
|Motor Depot
|1,712
|11
|32
|Cargiant
|1,640
|1
|33
|Eastern Western
|1,620
|21
|34
|Cazoo
Part of Cazoo Group
|1,604
|1
|35
|Mercedes-Benz Retail Group
|1,593
|18
|36
|Fords of Windsford
|1,561
|2
|37
|Dick Lovett
|1,415
|16
|38
|Snows Group
|1,331
|54
|39
|Drive Vauxhall
|1,316
|13
|40
|Peter Vardy
|1,283
|16
|41
|Swansway
|1,208
|22
|42
|RRG Group
|1,204
|19
|43
|Helston Garages Group
|1,195
|34
|44
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,160
|20
|45
|Agnew Group
|1,153
|15
|46
|Allen Motor Group
|1,144
|25
|47
|LSH Auto
|1,076
|11
|48
|Harwoods Group
|1,062
|19
|49
|Williams
|1,048
|15
|50
|Hilton Garage
|1,043
|1
