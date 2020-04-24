Heycar has welcomed Neda Kinduryte as a front end engineer – but she’s yet to meet any of her colleagues in the flesh!

The lockdown means the 23-year-old, who lives in London, has been getting to grips with her new role from her sofa, meeting her online used car marketplace workmates via video calls – and becoming a trailblazer in the process.

All of her assimilation and training sessions were done remotely, with team socials such as games and quizzes also taking place in a virtual environment.

She said: ‘I was excited to meet the team. However, when I learnt I’d be working remotely I wasn’t too disappointed. As companies increasingly move towards remote working possibilities, I saw this situation as an opportunity to test something that might be considered a new normal in the future.

‘I’ve done so many video calls. My first week was almost fully booked with one-on-ones and group calls, and I was very much encouraged to “show my face” and speak to everyone. I messaged many people to introduce myself as well.

‘People are truly supportive here, so I never felt forgotten or left out. Also, seeing people’s homes, family members and pets in the background while video-calling opens many interesting topics to talk about!’

Neda has since been joined as a ‘virtual’ recruit by colleagues in marketing and commercial divisions.

Sarah Juniper, talent acquisition partner, said: ‘As a young, tech-forward business, we are lucky that we are set up for remote working and attract candidates who are comfortable with it, who tend to have plenty of get up and go.

‘On a new starter’s first day, they will get a one-hour, virtual induction with HR, covering the purpose and values of the business, our vision and strategy, how we work and staff benefits.

‘Thereafter, there is an HR check-in daily for about 15 minutes for the rest of the first week. These have been done virtually with Neda and it’s all gone very smoothly.

‘Finally, one allocated person from each team will meet every new starter in their first week to explain what they do and how that team fits into the overall picture of the business.’

The company also has a weekly virtual get-together led by CEO Mat Moakes.

Juniper said: ‘People are taking things day by day, but it’s all about keeping people positive and connected, and the culture of the business means we have a strong starting point to build on.’

