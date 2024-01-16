Log in
News

TrustFord appoints three new board members to bolster leadership team

  • Heads of TrustFord fleet and commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and aftersales divisions are promoted
  • They’ve been made board members at the car dealer group
  • CEO says their experience and expertise will be key to future growth and success
Time 9:29 am, January 16, 2024

TrustFord has appointed three new board directors as it looks to bolster its executive team.

Joining the existing directors at the car dealer group are Mark Wilkie, David Cox and Stuart Cresswell, who are the heads of the fleet and commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle sales, and aftersales divisions respectively.

The announcement follows Stuart Mustoe’s appointment as chief executive last year.

Mustoe commented: ‘I am delighted to congratulate and welcome Mark, Stuart, and David to the main board.

‘Their collective experience and expertise in our product, fleet, servicing and parts businesses will be key as we continue to invest in the group’s future growth and success.

‘With our national scale across the UK and ever-changing automotive landscape, it is so important we have the operational leadership to make the right decisions when needed.’

TrustFord opened a new passenger vehicle site in Carlisle last summer, and it has two more main sites in Aberdeen and Glasgow scheduled to open over the next few weeks.

It’s also a busy period for the group with new passenger and commercial vehicle product launches as well as new electric powertrains being released.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

