TrustFord opens £10m state-of-the-art energy-efficient showroom in Aberdeen

TrustFord has opened its new £10m showroom in Aberdeen.

The state-of-the-art dealership on the West Tullos Industrial Estate has new and used cars, including Motability, new and used commercial vehicles, plus aftersales, including mobile servicing.

As reported by Car Dealer, the former Tyseal base was bought by property developers Knight Property Group in February 2022.

The dealership has operated from a temporary site in Minto Drive since September 2022, but all operations have now been consolidated on the 5.2-acre development, with more than 50 extra jobs created to meet the anticipated demand as well.

Wider shopping choices are on offer, including home delivery, phone, or live video appointments, TrustFord Now, which enables buyers to drive a used car or van home within one hour, and Bring it To Me Now, letting customers reserve, choose and have a used vehicle delivered from anywhere in the group to their home.

TrustFord can also provide support for fleet customers.

The energy-efficient, new-build showroom includes air-source heat pumps to reduce emissions from heating plus solar PV panels to generate electricity.

Meanwhile, LED lighting and roof lights that maximise natural light will improve energy efficiency.

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive of TrustFord, which is the UK’s largest Ford dealer group, said: ‘We are delighted to open the doors to our new energy-efficient, state-of-the-art dealership in Aberdeen, reflecting our strategy of developing sustainable properties.

‘I would like to thank our colleagues who worked so hard to get the site ready to open.’

A TrustFord dealership is due to open in Glasgow next month.

TrustFord is wholly owned by Ford Motor Company and operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and operating strategies.

Part of the Ford Retail Group, with a network covering more than 60 sites across the UK and Channel Islands, it employs some 3,000 people.