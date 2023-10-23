Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist: The car dealers in the frame for our big night

Car Dealer today reveals the firms that have made it through our mystery shopping round to make the Used Car Awards 2023 shortlist.
After a tough round of judging by the Car Dealer team and its mystery shopping experts, the names from our Nominations List have been whittled down to five in each category.
A winner and two highly commended placed firms will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony, sponsored by Black Horse, at The Brewery in London on November 27.
Tickets for the event – hosted by TV’s Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – are available to purchase now.
Brewer said: ‘This year’s mystery shopping has seen a marked change in attitudes from previous years – a number of car dealers didn’t even return our calls and emails.
‘But the top firms were brilliant and have really shone out from the crowd.
‘Getting into the final five from the huge number of entries we receive every year is an incredible achievement in itself. It’s worthy of a celebration and the awards night will be just that.
‘I wish all those named on our shortlist the best of luck and look forward to toasting your achievements with you on the night.’
Our judging panel will use the next few weeks leading up to event to conduct their final checks on the businesses in the frame. Where the category decisions are tight, this can include further mystery shopping.
Those firms shortlisted are advised to book their places at the event quickly as it has sold out for the last two years.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino.
Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards:
Craig Applegate, Carite
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Sean Kelly, Vines Group
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
BS Motors
Carite
Grimsdyke Service Station
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Thame Cars
ERLS Vehicles
EV Experts
Go Green Autos
R Symons
The Electric Vehicle Company
Acklam Car Centre
Amari Supercars
Car Quay
Romans International
SUV Prestige
Acklam Car Centre
Premier GT
R Symons
Romans International
Wisely Automotive
Beck Evans
Crompton Way Motors
Fords of Winsford
Frosts Cars
Pershore Motor Group
Bristol Street Motors
Car Quay
Jardine Motors
Snows Motor Group
Wilsons of Epsom
Alexanders Prestige
Fratelli
Phantom Motor Company
Redline Specialist Cars
Romans International
Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors
Will Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Jay Manek, Mercland
Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales
Alex Carroll, Autosportiva
Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford
CarBrothers NI
Crompton Way Motors
GKS Ivybridge
Mount Vernon Motors
Redrose Cars
Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill
Browns Car Company
Pine Lodge Cars
Sidegate Motors
Thame Cars
Alexanders Prestige
Porsche Centre Leeds
Pro Drive Cars
Quality Cars and Commercials
Silverleaf Sports & Prestige Limited
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
JL Vans
Loads of Vans
VanStar Wakefield
Jardine Motor Group
Mazda UK
Steven Eagell Group
Sytner Group
Trust Ford
Used Small Car
Used Mid-Sized Car
Used Large Car
Used Sports Car
Used AFV
Used Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
No Nominations List revealed
Audi
BMW
Ford
Toyota
Volkswagen
Biggleswade Car Sales
Car Plug Manchester
We Love Car Group
Whizz Autos
Wink Cars
Big Motoring World
Car Planet
Carbase
Carshop
Fords of Winsford
Alyn Brewis
Grashion Automotive Solutions
Grimsdyke Car Sales
Thame Cars
The Premium Car Collection
ASK Motors
Mount Vernon Motors
Optimum Vehicles
Plympton Car Sales
Rangebrook
Car Quay
Pershore Motor Group
Phantom Motor Company
Saxton 4×4
Tenby Car Supermarket
Snows Group
Steven Eagell Group
Swansway Motor Group
Trust Ford
Wilsons
No Nominations List revealed
No Nominations List revealed