Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist: The car dealers in the frame for our big night

Car Dealer today reveals the firms that have made it through our mystery shopping round to make the Used Car Awards 2023 shortlist.

After a tough round of judging by the Car Dealer team and its mystery shopping experts, the names from our Nominations List have been whittled down to five in each category.

A winner and two highly commended placed firms will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony, sponsored by Black Horse, at The Brewery in London on November 27.

Tickets for the event – hosted by TV’s Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – are available to purchase now.

Brewer said: ‘This year’s mystery shopping has seen a marked change in attitudes from previous years – a number of car dealers didn’t even return our calls and emails.

‘But the top firms were brilliant and have really shone out from the crowd.

‘Getting into the final five from the huge number of entries we receive every year is an incredible achievement in itself. It’s worthy of a celebration and the awards night will be just that.

‘I wish all those named on our shortlist the best of luck and look forward to toasting your achievements with you on the night.’

Our judging panel will use the next few weeks leading up to event to conduct their final checks on the businesses in the frame. Where the category decisions are tight, this can include further mystery shopping.

Those firms shortlisted are advised to book their places at the event quickly as it has sold out for the last two years.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino.

Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards:

Craig Applegate, Carite

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Sean Kelly, Vines Group

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

BS Motors

Carite

Grimsdyke Service Station

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Thame Cars

ERLS Vehicles

EV Experts

Go Green Autos

R Symons

The Electric Vehicle Company

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Car Quay

Romans International

SUV Prestige

Acklam Car Centre

Premier GT

R Symons

Romans International

Wisely Automotive

Beck Evans

Crompton Way Motors

Fords of Winsford

Frosts Cars

Pershore Motor Group

Bristol Street Motors

Car Quay

Jardine Motors

Snows Motor Group

Wilsons of Epsom

Alexanders Prestige

Fratelli

Phantom Motor Company

Redline Specialist Cars

Romans International

Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors

Will Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Jay Manek, Mercland

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales

Alex Carroll, Autosportiva

Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford

CarBrothers NI

Crompton Way Motors

GKS Ivybridge

Mount Vernon Motors

Redrose Cars

Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill

Browns Car Company

Pine Lodge Cars

Sidegate Motors

Thame Cars

Alexanders Prestige

Porsche Centre Leeds

Pro Drive Cars

Quality Cars and Commercials

Silverleaf Sports & Prestige Limited

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

JL Vans

Loads of Vans

VanStar Wakefield

Jardine Motor Group

Mazda UK

Steven Eagell Group

Sytner Group

Trust Ford

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Large Car

Used Sports Car

Used AFV

Used Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

Audi

BMW

Ford

Toyota

Volkswagen

Biggleswade Car Sales

Car Plug Manchester

We Love Car Group

Whizz Autos

Wink Cars

Big Motoring World

Car Planet

Carbase

Carshop

Fords of Winsford

Alyn Brewis

Grashion Automotive Solutions

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Thame Cars

The Premium Car Collection

ASK Motors

Mount Vernon Motors

Optimum Vehicles

Plympton Car Sales

Rangebrook

Car Quay

Pershore Motor Group

Phantom Motor Company

Saxton 4×4

Tenby Car Supermarket

Snows Group

Steven Eagell Group

Swansway Motor Group

Trust Ford

Wilsons

