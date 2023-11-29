Used car dealers raise £5k in memory of Trade Price Cars’ Dan Kirby

Generous used car dealers raised more than £5,000 in memory of one of their own – Dan Kirby – who tragically died earlier this year.

The death of Kirby, founder of Trade Price Cars, shocked the industry when it was announced at the end of September.

At Monday’s Used Car Awards (UCA), a charity raffle was held in aid of the automotive industry BEN in memory of Dan Kirby which raised £5,024.98.

Dan Horner, who founded Octane Finance with Kirby, was moved by the generous donations in his friend’s honour.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Dan, owner of award winning car dealership Trade Price Cars, was an inspiration to us all.

‘Anyone that came into contact with him instantly became a good friend. He had a natural ability to bring people together and make them feel valued.’

Kirby’s business, Trade Price Cars won the Used Car Dealership of the Year Over 100 Cars category at UCA in 2021. Sadly, on September 13, a voluntary liquidator was appointed to the business.

Car Dealer Magazine decided to raise money for the charity Ben in honour of Kirby at the event and host Mike Brewer told guests the former used car dealer was ‘much loved’.

A special video marking Kirby’s life was played out at the event and can be watched at the top of this post.

Brewer said: ‘This year the car industry lost Dan Kirby from Trade Price Cars. Dan was a previous Used Car Award winner and our deepest sympathies go to his friends and his family.’

The raffle saw prizes donated from a number of businesses including 67 Degrees, G3 Vehicle Auctions, Heycar, Codeweavers, RAC Dealer Network, Warrantywise and Mike Brewer himself.

Sarah Hughes, head of automotive industry partnerships at the charity, attended the event and was moved by the eulogy and the amount raised.

She said: ‘A huge thank you also to the amazing Mike Brewer for his support of Ben and to everyone who attended and donated on the evening to raise an amazing £5,000.

‘Your generous support means Ben is always there to help our automotive family, providing whatever they need to overcome their struggles, and getting them back on track for the future.

‘We couldn’t do that without your help. Thank you.’

Anyone in the motor trade who is suffering with their mental health can contact Ben for help.

The organisation runs a specialist hotline that can be contacted on 08081 311333, as well as an online chat service.