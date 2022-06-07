Log in
Yeomans Honda and Peugeot, Ferring, Aug 2021Yeomans Honda and Peugeot, Ferring, Aug 2021

News

Used car demand helps Yeomans’ pre-tax profit rocket by almost 61 per cent to more than £8.6m

  • Yeomans made £8,600,667 pre-tax profit in 2021
  • Turnover was up by 27 per cent at £224,228,068
  • Gross profit margin was up by 0.1 of a percentage point to 14.4 per cent

Time 9:17 am, June 7, 2022

Yeomans saw its pre-tax profit soar by nearly 61 per cent last year to more than £8.6m.

The dealer group’s accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 – just published on Companies House – show it made £8,600,667, versus £5,348,398 the year before.

Turnover, meanwhile, rose by 27 per cent to £244,228,068 in 2021 versus £192,317,774 in 2020, mainly thanks to strong used car sales and a rise in new vehicle deliveries.

Advert

It received £657,672 under the furlough scheme versus £2,531,218 in 2020 and benefited from business rates relief.

The average monthly number of people employed fell by 26 to 447, with losses in all departments: sales, administration, service and parts.

It said high levels of consumer demand after showrooms reopened last spring led to higher used vehicle market prices for the rest of the year, which had a positive effect on financial performance.

Gross profit margin rose by 0.1 of a percentage point to 14.4 per cent. Yeomans said it intends continuing to strengthen its financial performance in the industry by concentrating on customer retention in the vehicle and service departments while also keeping a close eye on direct and indirect costs.

Advert

Looking ahead, the directors said they aim to expand the company organically as well as by acquiring other showrooms if suitable places became available – Yeomans recently bought Haywards Heath Nissan from SLM.

Yeomans, whose registered office is in Ferring, is one of the biggest privately owned franchised dealer groups in the south of England, with sites in Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Devon.

Several of its dealerships are among the most profitable in the UK within their franchises, it said.

The group represents Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Hyundai and Vauxhall.

Pictured via Google Street View is Yeomans’ Honda and Peugeot showrooms in Ferring

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190