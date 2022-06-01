Log in

Dealer group Yeomans buys Haywards Heath Nissan showroom from SLM

  • Dealer group SLM sells Barnard & Brough Nissan Haywards Heath to Yeomans
  • Showroom joins Yeomans’ existing Nissan dealerships on the south coast
  • Boss says he is ‘delighted’ to have completed acquisition

Time 12:07 pm, June 1, 2022

Dealer group Yeomans has confirmed the acquisition of Barnard & Brough Nissan Haywards Heath from SLM.

The dealership was SLM’s longest-serving UK Nissan dealership but will now join Yeomans’ growing network.

The firm already sells new and used Nissans from existing dealerships along the south coast in Worthing, Eastbourne, Bognor Regis and Portsmouth.

Confirming the news, James Smith, chairman and managing director at Yeomans, said: ‘Delighted to have completed the acquisition of Barnard & Brough Nissan Haywards Heath, the longest serving Nissan Dealership in the UK from SLM Group.

‘A great addition to our Nissan business in Sussex and Hampshire.’

Yeomans also operates three Toyota dealerships in East and West Sussex, as well as Five Honda showrooms in Bognor Regis, Churt, Eastbourne, Guildford and Worthing.

The firm also represents the likes of Peugeot, Citroen, Hyundai and Vauxhall.

Last year, the group saw its profits double to almost £5.3m.

The new addition is located on Green Road, Haywards Heath.

