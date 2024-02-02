Used car marketplace Motorway extends sponsorship of ITV’s Six Nations Coverage

We have reached that time of year again when men in bootcut jeans and brown winklepickers descend on the pubs of the UK.

Yes, it’s time for the Guinness Six Nations, with ITV’s coverage of the tournament once again sponsored by used car marketplace, Motorway.

The outfit has sponsored the broadcaster’s rugby showing for the past two years and will once again be backing it when this year’s tournament kicks off tonight (Feb 2).

The first game of the opener sees defending champions, Ireland, travelling to Marseille to take on France, who will be without skipper Antoine Dupont.

Motorway’s brand new creative idents star former England captain, and ITV pundit, Lawrence Dallaglio, and will ‘bring to life the celebratory feeling of getting a great deal on Motorway’.

The humorous ads feature rugby fans celebrating their highest offer, at times throughout the match when they probably shouldn’t be celebrating!

The sponsorship agreement, planned and brokered by Motorway’s media agency MG OMD, will span 10 live games across ITV’s coverage of the 2024 tournament.

The sponsorship will also include 10 second creative idents before games, during half-time and in post match coverage.

This partnership continues Motorway’s sponsorship of primetime sports coverage, following their sponsorship of TNT Sports’ broadcast coverage of the Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.

Rachael Halliday, brand director of Motorway, said: ‘We’re proud to be sponsoring ITV’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations for the third consecutive year.

‘As one of the most watched and talked about sports fixtures in the UK, it’s a prime spot for Motorway to continue driving awareness of our platform to a huge audience, ultimately providing our dealer partners with even greater access than ever to the best private used car stock, all in one place.’

Simon Daglish, group commercial director, ITV said: ‘2024 is a big year for sport at ITV, and so we can’t wait for the Six Nations tournament next month.

‘We’re delighted to partner with Motorway on such a high calibre sporting event for the third consecutive year.’