Used car retailer CarShop announces major recruitment drive after opening four new sites

Used car retailer CarShop has announced a major recruitment drive as it looks to bolster its team across the UK.

The firm is looking to fill a number of positions at its 15 sites with the most vacancies appearing in Leighton Buzzard and Warrington.

The omnichannel platform in looking to hire vehicle technicians, MOT testers and bodyshop technicians.

There are also positions available for SMART repairers and painters.

The drive has been made possible after the firm enjoyed a prolonged period of success.

It saw total sales increase by 18 per cent between 2020 and 2021, allowing the company to open four new sites, including a first-of-its-kind Express store.

Mark Watson, talent acquisition manager at CarShop, said: ‘Our organic growth this year, supplemented by the post-pandemic surge in demand for used cars, has meant that we can now offer a huge number of opportunities to vehicle technicians of all trades and I’m very proud that this is the case.

‘We’re encouraging everyone interested to apply – and would especially like to hear from women, knowing how unbalanced the gender split in the technician industry is and being really keen to change that.’

Nigel Hurley, CEO at CarShop, added: ‘At CarShop, we do everything we can to support, encourage, develop, celebrate, reward and ultimately retain our staff because we know it is the only way we can stay the UK’s leading omnichannel used car retailer.

‘We also know that it’s because of the commitment our technicians have for their trade that our customers feel in such safe hands when they buy from CarShop – and that’s something that can never be undervalued. So, I’m really looking forward to welcoming on board some fresh faces.’