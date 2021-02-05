For a dealership to thrive, it’s vital for its sales team to pull together – and 2020 really emphasised that.

Anyone who runs a dealership knows how important a good team is to get things done – and after the year we’ve had, good teams have been more vital than ever.

No matter how many checks our mystery shoppers made, Taggarts Jaguar Glasgow – part of the Lookers group – showed terrific consistency with its top-quality personal service and phone manner.

Brian Herlihy, head of business at Taggarts Jaguar Glasgow, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be highly commended in the Used Car Sales Team category.

‘As one of the largest Jaguar retailers in the world, this is a fantastic accolade for the exceptional Taggarts Jaguar Glasgow sales team and testament to their hard work, drive and commitment.’

He added: ‘We pride ourselves in doing the right thing for our customers on every step of their journey.

‘We are very fortunate to have a group of Jaguar brand ambassadors who absolutely obsess about the products we offer and give their all every day to meet the expectations of such an aspirational brand.

‘The level of passion for customer care is extraordinary and we continue to aim to be a destination centre for Jaguar.

‘While this is a used car sales award, a massive part of what sets us apart is the exceptional support that we have in our service department. We are extremely proud of all our team at Taggarts Jaguar Glasgow.’

Looking ahead, Herlihy said: ‘For us, it is all about continuing to deliver a personalised, open and transparent level of service and being easy to do business with.

‘We are dependable and truly strive to make every customer’s experience with us special.’

And he told how important and valued within the industry the Used Car Awards are, saying: ‘This award provides great recognition for all of our team and we will display the Car Dealer Used Car Award logo with great pride.’

W: taggarts.co.uk/jaguar

T: 0344 211 6479

