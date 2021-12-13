Used Car Website of the Year, sponsored by CarGurus, Winner: Croyland Car Megastore

Used Car Website of the Year winner Croyland Car Megastore was praised by the judges for its slick website and how easy it makes shopping for a car online.

Not only is it simple to navigate and clear to understand, it also has a range of features that make buying a car online simple.

Its website has a simple search function so customers can easily find a car that meets their needs and is within their budget.

Another very important feature since the pandemic has been ability to reserve or buy a car online, which Croyland Car Megastore also allow customers to do.

Mark Swindells, General Manager at Croyland Car Megastore, said: ‘Two years ago we were highly commended in the Used Car Website of the Year award so it’s fantastic to come back tonight and win.

‘We’ve got a simple and transparent website and I think that works well for the customer.

‘We’re so proud to win it and the team back at base and those here will all be thrilled.’



Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘With four nominations in our Used Car Awards, Croyland Car Megastore is clearly doing something right.

‘One of their team – Jamie Burton – secured a well-deserved highly commended in the Future Star category and they took another in the Used Car Supermarket category too.

‘But top honours were secured for their brilliant website which impressed our judges with its slick design and great detail.

‘They should be very proud of their accolades picked up at the 2021 awards!’

Highly commended in this category were Marshall Motor Group and Wilsons.

