Used SUVs grabbed highest retail margins in December

SUVs attracted the biggest retail margins in December 2021, new figures show.

Data from Dealer Auction’s new Retail Margin Monitor show used SUVs generated the highest margins on its platform, which is the UK’s busiest digital wholesale marketplace.

Seven of the top 10 cars were high-riders, which included the Nissan X-Trail, Land Rover Freelander 2 and the Volvo XC70 – the latter topped the table with a healthy £2,700 average retail margin.

The rest of the top 10 was made up of two sports cars and a premium supermini.

The company also revealed the top brands that generated the highest margins and premium brands took 50 per cent of the list, with Porsche leading the way.

Commenting on the strong margins achieved by SUVs, Dealer Auction’s sales and marketing director, Sarah Marley, said: ‘These high retail margins for the Volvo XC70 are proof that actionable data insights can help dealers sell stock profitably despite current market conditions.

‘While past experience may say that estates have declined in popularity, the numbers show that there are willing buyers out there – and what’s more, they will pay more for the right vehicle.’

Speaking about the launch of the new Retail Margin Monitor, Dealer Auction CEO Le Etta Pearce, added: ‘Competition for stock has intensified during the current volume issues, and dealers are looking for smarter ways to curate their forecourts and extract maximum value from their stock.

‘Our monthly Retail Margin Monitor is designed to support dealers with an indication of the models that are currently selling with the best retail margins.

‘We want this to be a springboard for dealers – to encourage them to dig deeper into the data and insights available to them to ensure they’re getting the very best profits possible.’

Top 10 brands by retail margin

Porsche – £4,600

Land Rover – £3,650

Subaru – £2,950

SsangYong – £2,920

Jeep – £2,900

MG – £2,850

Mercedes-Benz – £2,750

BMW – £2,600

Mitsubishi – £2,550

Audi – £2,450

Top 10 models by retail margin

1. Volvo XC70 – £2,700



2. Mazda MX-5 – £2,650



3. Mercedes-Benz SLK – £2,500

4. Volvo XC60 – £2,400

5. Nissan X-Trail – £2,350

6. Suzuki Vitara – £2,200



7. Ford EcoSport – £2,200

8. Land Rover Freelander 2 – £2,150



9. Mazda CX-3 – £2,150



10. Audi A1 – £2,100