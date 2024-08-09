Vauxhall cuts £2,800 off price of Astra as new Griffin edition becomes entry-level model

Vauxhall has revealed the Astra Griffin – a new edition that focuses on value for money.

Undercutting other Astras by as much as £2,800 to become the new entry-level model, it’s available in petrol and electric guises, with a Sports Tourer estate offered exclusively with electric power.

Sitting beneath the existing Design trim, the Griffin boasts tinted rear windows, heated front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, wireless phone charging, plus a 180-degree parking camera as standard.

Power comes from a 128bhp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The electric version uses a 54kWh battery that gives a claimed range of up to 258 miles and is mated to a 153bhp electric motor.

A 100kW DC charging capability allows the electric Griffin to achieve a 20 to 80% charge in around 26 minutes.

Vauxhall MD James Taylor said: ‘The Astra going electric is a big milestone for both our popular family car as well as for the Vauxhall brand as we move towards our commitment of only offering fully electric cars and vans from 2028.

‘Astra electric and Astra Sports Tourer electric will offer everyday practicality, comfort and locally emission-free driving pleasure, combined with the innovative technology as well as bold and pure design language that Vauxhall is known for.’

Prices for the 1.2-litre petrol hatchback start at £24,795, while the electric version comes in at £34,995 for the hatch and £37,195 for the Sports Tourer.

Compared with the Design model, the petrol Griffin model is £2,775 cheaper, while the electric version slashes £2,800 off the starting price.

Order books are now open, with deliveries for the electric versions expected to start this month and for petrol cars in November.