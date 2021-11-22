Vertu confirms two new appointments at Harrogate Volkswagen dealership

Vertu Motors has confirmed two appointments at its Harrogate Volkswagen dealership with a new head of business leading the reshuffle.

The role has been taken on by Darren Binge, 44, who has worked in the Yorkshire motor trade for 19 years.

The experienced hand undertook a postgraduate certificate in automotive management with Loughborough University during the pandemic, achieving a distinction.

He is joined at the Harrogate dealership by Stuart Porter, who begun his motor trade career in 2013 as a technician with Bristol Street Motors.

He has now moved over to the Vertu brand to become the new service manager at in Harrogate.

The Volkswagen site was acquired by Vertu in January 2020, as part of a substantial deal to take up leasehold dealerships in Leeds, Huddersfield, Harrogate and Skipton, to expand the group’s portfolio.

Earlier this year, Vertu Harrogate Volkswagen – along with several other Vertu Motors dealerships – achieved ‘electric vehicle approved status’ from the National Franchised Dealers Association.

The classification confirms that the dealership’s team have a thorough understanding of EVs and ensures customers receive the best advice when purchasing one.

Darren Binge, head of business at Vertu Harrogate Volkswagen, said: ‘Having spent time getting to know colleagues from across the Group, it’s clear why Vertu Motors plc is so successful.

‘There is a brilliant team of engaged colleagues, with the customer at the heart of everything we do.

‘I feel that large businesses, such as Vertu Motors, have a responsibility to support those less fortunate in our communities, so I am in talks with a number of local good causes to see how we can work together.

‘There’s been some great ideas from my new colleagues and I’m looking forward to getting initiatives underway.’

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors, added: ‘It’s great to have Darren and Stuart on board.

‘Both come to the dealership with a wealth of experience, a strong knowledge of the local area and a clear drive to build the team.

‘I look forward to working with them as we continue to develop our business.’