Vertu Motors looks like it’s getting closer to finalising a deal to buy a number of BMW dealerships from Inchcape.

An advert has appeared for a senior staff role for the BMW division that the group doesn’t yet officially own.

It seems the deal – which Car Dealer reported on October 15 – is likely to be finalised and completed in December.

The advert on vertucareers.com for a BMW divisional aftersales director says: ‘In December we plan to enhance our already successful UK motor retail business by acquiring a number of BMW and Mini dealerships in North Yorkshire and the north east of England.

‘We are recruiting now for the role of BMW divisional aftersales director to join the newly formed and experienced divisional team.’

The advert goes on to say the job is a ‘great opportunity to join Vertu Motors in a senior role at the outset of our next period of growth’.

The job listing would seem to confirm rumours that Vertu has been making moves to add BMW and Mini to its franchise portfolio.

Car Dealer originally reported that Inchcape was planning to sell 13 of its BMW sites as it formalises plans to part ways with the German brand in the UK.

It’s believed Vertu is interested in four sites, including a Motorrad bike dealership, in Sunderland, Teesside, York and Durham.

In a stock market update issued on October 15, Vertu Motors said it ‘notes the recent press speculation and confirms, as per the stated strategy of the company, that it is in discussions with a number of parties concerning the acquisition of a number of dealerships, including a small number of BMW dealerships’.

Fellow dealer group Jardine is also believed to be eyeing up four of Inchcape’s BMW showrooms.