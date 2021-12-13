Volvo Cars Dundee moves into state-of-the-art new showroom

Volvo Cars Dundee has opened the doors to its state-of-the-art new site on the same estate as the old dealership.

The million pound redevelopment of the site began earlier this year and is now open to the public, despite setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

The cutting edge showroom is located off Rurtherford Road on the Dryburgh Industrial Estate, previously home to John Clark BMW Tayside.

The new space features a signature lounge area complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, which allows visitors to relax in the lounge with Swedish cakes and coffee or carry on working with free wifi.

On the outside, large exterior and interior glazing creates a seamless transition between the showroom and workshops, allowing customers to see all vehicle activities from – what feels like – the comfort of their living room.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the new showroom features 6 EV charging points with 1,200kw for direct fast charging, designed to cater for its expanding range of new and used electric vehicles.

The retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics – in fact, these have been removed from the showroom completely.

In addition to a new look, the Dundee-based retailer has also expanded, with a larger showroom offering a greater display of petrol, fully electric and hybrid cars, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used models on the forecourt.

Over 100 different checks ensure these models are not just safe but performing to the highest standard with the latest Volvo parts and software.

Volvo Cars Dundee is also continuing to offer a streamlined service to car owners which has been proven to halve waiting times.

The new Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out.

Two technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be carried out.

Bryan Muir, head of business at John Clark Motor Group, Volvo Cars Dundee, said: ‘We are delighted to officially open the doors to our new home, not least because this impressive new development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences and efficiency.

‘After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models over the last year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom that puts electrification at the forefront of our approach, with 6 EV charging points and an ultra-modern interior, the future of motoring has certainly arrived at Volvo Cars Dundee.

‘We look forward to welcoming prospective and current customers down for a cup of coffee, to discuss their purchasing and servicing needs and the future of electrification.’