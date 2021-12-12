Log in
Volvo launches investigation into cyber-attack and theft of R&D data

  • Cyber security breach included theft of Volvo R&D data
  • Carmaker says there may be an impact on its operations
  • Volvo stresses that at this stage customers’ data not compromised

Volvo has been hit a third party cyber-attack and has launched an investigation.

In a statement released on December 10, the Swedish car brand said the security breach included the theft of research and development data, and there may be an ‘impact’ on its operations.

The company stressed that at this stage it believes the theft has not compromised the safety or security of its customers’ personal data or of their cars.

‘Volvo Cars has become aware that one of its file repositories has been illegally accessed by a third party,’ read the statement.

‘Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company’s R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion.

‘Volvo Cars has earlier today concluded, based on information available, that there may be an impact on the company’s operation.

‘After detecting the unauthorised access, the company immediately implemented security countermeasures including steps to prevent further access to its property and notified relevant authorities.’

The statement added: ‘Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft.

‘The company does not see, with currently available information, that this has an impact on the safety or security of its customers’ cars or their personal data.’

