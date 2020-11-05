England is now officially in its second lockdown – and just like last time, suppliers are rallying round to help dealers who have been forced to shut their showroom doors until December 2 because of the pandemic.

Quick off the blocks was Auto Trader, which said first thing today (Nov 5) that it’d be making its advertising packages free for car dealer customers during December.

It also said it would extend the payment terms for November bills by a month, as reported by Car Dealer.

Now customer-facing e-commerce systems provider SilverBullet says that for the rest of 2020, dealers won’t have to pay any set-up or monthly platform fees.

In addition, no long-term commitment is needed, and dealers will only have to pay for finance proposals and reservations that are generated – with a further pledge by SilverBullet that customers will be offered a rapid go-live.

We’ll be updating this post as and when we’re made aware of more help, so keep checking back. If you have an offer to include, contact Car Dealer Magazine via [email protected].