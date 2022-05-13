What are the fastest selling used cars? Find out in our exclusive Top 20

While it might not be a case of Gone In 60 Seconds, these are the used cars that certainly don’t hang about on forecourts.

Car Dealer asked eBay Motors Group to assess the thousands of adverts it had posted on its platforms over the past year to help us find the fastest selling used cars.

The advertising experts assessed cars that had been advertised more than 1,000 times to weed out the super exclusive models to find the speediest sellers.

The firm worked out the average number of days to sell for the cars using the dates they were listed and then removed from their sites from March 2021 to March 2022.

Fastest selling was the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. With an average price of £35,976 the Italian SUV found a new home in just 23.9 days.

For comparison, the slowest selling cars of last year was the SsangYong Tivoli which took nearly three times as long to find a home at 74.9 days.

The full list of the fastest selling used cars can be found below.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘The impact of the Covid lockdowns undoubtedly influenced some SUV choices, especially among families planning staycations rather than foreign holidays and those no longer needing two cars because of remote working.

‘Also so-called “accidental savers” were tempted to spend more on premium models, as demonstrated by Alfa Romeo’s sporty Stelvio model being the overall fastest selling used car.

‘It wasn’t just SUVs in high demand, though. Those dealers stocking budget and premium hatchbacks and 4X4s were also rewarded with some fast sellers.

‘However, one of the most desirable used cars was also the most expensive, the all-electric Tesla Model 3, averaging just 25.8 days to sell making it the third fastest seller, demonstrating a willingness among some used buyers to pay a premium to go electric.’

The fastest selling used cars of 2021

Data from eBay Motors Group who assessed cars that had more than 1,000 adverts on its sites between March 2021 and March 2022 to work out the average days to sell for each model over the year.

1. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Days to sell: 23.9

Average price: £35,976

2. Vauxhall GTC

Days to sell: 25.2

Average price: £10,053

3. Tesla Model 3

Days to sell: 25.8

Average price: £47,352

4. Vauxhall Mokka

Days to sell: 27.8

Average price: £9,850

5. Infiniti Q30

Days to sell: 27.9

Average price: £12,321

6. Nissan Pulsar

Days to sell: 28.8

Average price: £8,177

7. Mercedes GLA

Days to sell: 29.1

Average price: £22,187

8. Kia Sorento

Days to sell: 29.7

Average price: £17,520

9. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Days to sell: 29.8

Average price: £30,790

10. Jeep Renegade

Days to sell: 30

Average price: £14,240

11. Dacia Logan

Days to sell: 30.4

Average price: £7,271

12. MG ZS

Days to sell: 30.5

Average price: £16,873

13. Hyundai ix35

Days to sell: 30.7

Average price: £7,360

14. Range Rover Evoque

Days to sell: 30.7

Average price: £26,099

15. Mitsubishi Outlander

Days to sell: 30.8

Average price: £18,320

16. Mazda CX-5

Days to sell: 31.4

Average price: £18,951

17. Volkswagen Touareg

Days to sell: 31.5

Average price: £25,468

18. Mercedes CLA

Days to sell: 31.8

Average price: £22,464

19. Mercedes GLE

Days to sell: 32

Average price: £43,823

20. Land Rover Discovery