Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer reviews the Kia Ceed

The mid-sized car market used to be dominated by the likes of the Ford Focus and the Vauxhall Astra, but then the Kia Ceed came along and it now looks like it will take over the marketplace for years to come.

It was not surprise to me at all when I found out our judges had named the Ceed our Mid-Sized Used Car of the Year and I was over the moon when I found out I would be getting to drive it.

I took a Ceed for a spin around some quiet country roads in a special video which can be seen above.

The first thing you notice getting into the car is just how far Kia has come from some of its older models, which didn’t feel half as well put together as this does.

The build quality is fantastic and there are loads of really nice surfaces and finishes as well as a really impressive level of spec.

The styling has also improved beyond recognition and the Ceed is now a really good-looking car after coming on leaps and bounds over the years.

It’s an absolutely fantastic family car and you can just chuck the kids in the back and let them go wild – the Ceed isn’t going to just fall apart as a result.

In terms of engines, entry-level models have a 1.0 litre engine going all the way up to a 1.6 with a variety of petrol and diesel choices in between.

You can absolutely see why the Ceed is so popular these days – both with dealers and consumers – it has a seven year warranty which is great and there are just so many different price points and body choices.

It is very easy to understand why our judges voted this our Mid-Sized Used Car of the Year and so it’s a huge congratulations to Kia for building such a brilliant car.