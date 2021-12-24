Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer road-tests the Porsche Cayman

Cards on the table, I’m a Porsche man, but even with that in mind it’s impossible to think the Cayman is anything other than a brilliant all-round sports car.

I’ve always loved the Cayman, both as a driver and a dealer, so I was absolutely over the moon when I found out I’d be getting to drive one as part of the Used Car Awards.

In a special video, which you can watch here, I took the little sports car out for a spin around some country roads and I must say it was every bit as good as I remembered.

I know some people have moaned down the years about the flat-four engine meaning the 718 Cayman isn’t a ‘real Porsche’ but to me that is just absolute rubbish. The noise that comes out of it is just completely amazing.

The engine itself is really powerful and good on fuel, which coupled with lots of grunt and torque makes for a top-notch driving experience.

The car holds the road brilliantly, it has perfectly weighted steering and the driving position is absolutely spot on.

I absolutely loved driving it, and the interior matched up to those standards too.

Being a Porsche, the Cayman has been properly put together by serious experts using top-quality materials. It will be as reliable as anything on the road and for that I don’t think you can really fault it.

Depending on which engine you plump for, the Cayman has a top speed of between 170mph and 188mph, meaning it’s quick as well as comfortable.

With prices from new starting at just under £45,000, there are plenty of bargains to be had on the used markets, and I know from speaking to traders that they’re a real favourite for dealers.

It is a cracker of a car and more than deserved to be named our Used Sports Car of the Year.