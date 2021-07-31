Wilsons opens new MG showroom in Surrey

Dealer group Wilsons has added MG to its portfolio of new car franchises.

Based on the Kiln Lane Industrial Estate in Epsom, Surrey, Wilsons already operates new and used cars sales for Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Dacia, Hyundai and Nissan, among others, as well as being a Motability specialist.

MG says the appointment is of ‘strategic’ importance as Wilsons looks to plug into the ever-growing popularity of electric vehicles inside the M25 area.

Wilsons will offer new and used sales of MGs, aftersales and on-site EV charging.

David Wheatcroft, managing director of Wilsons MG, said: ‘We’re extremely excited to have partnered with MG Motor and welcome them to the Wilsons family.

‘As a dealer group that has been part of the local community for many years, MG’s values, seven-year warranty and impressive EV range are a fabulous addition to our portfolio.’

MG Motor’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, added: ‘Clearly, a retailer selling great value, great to drive and high quality electric and plug-in cars in such close proximity to the capital is a great opportunity for both MG and Wilsons of Epsom, so we’re thrilled to partner with them in this hugely strategic location.

‘Wilsons is a well-respected group that has been a core part of the Epsom community for many years and has a tremendously loyal customer base.

‘With our rapidly growing EV portfolio in particular, we look forward to a long-lasting and successful relationship for both parties.’