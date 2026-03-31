Renault boss says dealers remain ‘an intrinsic part of our brand’ as Twingo continues EV offensive

Renault’s UK boss says that dealers remain an ‘intrinsic part of our brand’ as the French firm continues its electric vehicle offensive.

Speaking at the international launch of the new Renault Twingo in Ibiza, Adam Wood told Car Dealer that, with 80%’ of buyers being new to the brand, ‘we’re starting to have conversations with people that we’ve not seen before’.

As a result, he believes that dealers remain ‘the people that are face-to-face with customers’ and are those ‘that bring our brand to life’.

‘We’ve also invested a lot’, said Wood, adding that the brand was working on ‘making sure retailers are equipped with the right level of knowledge to explain what it is to go electric, explain charging solutions, [and] explain ownership cost equations’.

‘We’re also putting a lot of emphasis on making sure that customers have the confidence to come back and service with us,’ he added.

Wood also says that he sees ‘a need to make sure that we have the right number of trained EV technicians’ now that the brand’s EV mix is increasing, adding that Renault had ‘grown our technician base by around 100 in the past year’.

Despite several Chinese brands entering the market over the last few years, Wood said that they ’embrace the competition’ and added that Renault was ‘still emerging as a winning brand’.

He said: ‘I think ultimately competition makes you better, doesn’t it?

‘We’ve got our own assets that we’re really focused on, and I think we’ve got one of the best small-car line-ups in the world.’