Stellantis recalls 44,000 UK cars due to potential fire risk

Stellantis has issued a recall of 44,000 vehicles due to an issue which could cause vehicles to catch fire.

The fault affects certain Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Vauxhall, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat models made between 2023 and 2026.

It means that there could be insufficient space between a petrol particulate filter pipe and a protection cup for the 48-volt starter generator system.

Stellantis says that in ‘wet conditions’ there could be contact between the components, causing water to enter the engine bay. In a ‘worst-case scenario’, this could result in a ‘potential risk of fire in the engine department’.

In a statement, Stellantis said: ‘Having customer safety and satisfaction at the core of its values, Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 44,000 vehicles in the UK due to a potential issue concerning the clearance between the gasoline particulate filter pipe and the belt starter generator (BSG).

‘Stellantis will immediately reach out to affected vehicle owners, asking them to contact their dealer to schedule an appointment. The corrective action involves replacing the pole protection cup of the 48V belt starter generator (BSG) to one with higher insulation.

‘Additionally, the clearance between the gasoline particulate filter pipe and the BSG will be checked and adjusted if necessary. This service takes approximately 30 minutes and will be performed free of charge.’

Key vehicles affected by the recall include the Citroen C3, Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Mokka, though owners are being contacted to request that they speak to their nearest dealer to organise a repair.