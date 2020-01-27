Snows promotes Richard Betts to group corporate director

SNOWS Motor Group has promoted Richard Betts to group corporate director.

Betts has been with family-owned Snows for six years, most recently in the role of group corporate sales manager, where, in addition to creating, developing and increasing the corporate business within the group, he has managed relationships with Motability and 1link, leading to enhanced business programmes and opportunities.

His new position will see him driving forward Snows’ burgeoning commercial vehicle and leasing arms, as well as developing its fleet business reach further into the south-west of England.

Snows, which enjoyed revenue of £370m in 2018, operates 51 dealerships from 29 locations across southern England, featuring Lotus, BMW and Mini, Volvo, Toyota, Lexus, VW Commercials, Seat, Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Abarth, Suzuki and Kia.

Group chairman Stephen Snow said: ‘Richard has been instrumental in achieving year-on-year consecutive growth in fleet sales along with Motability and 1link, as well as supporting Snows to now be recognised as a significant player in the fleet world and winning numerous industry and manufacturer accolades along the way.

‘I am delighted that he will now be working with our other group directors to achieve even further growth for Snows in the fleet arena.’

Betts worked for the US-owned Sytner Group within the BMW division for 16 years before joining Snows.

He said: ‘I’m very excited by this new challenge. I joined Snows after many years in a very large organisation and was drawn by its family-inspired values, its trust in its employees and commitment to its customers, which I found to be a breath of fresh air.

‘Being part of the company’s huge growth to date is something I am very proud of, and I am now looking forward to helping drive its success, particularly in the arenas of commercial, leasing and fleet, and even further.’

