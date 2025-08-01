Aug 1: Gov’s small business promise; Shell profits fall; Updated Mini Cooper Electric

Shell profits fall as trading hit by volatile markets

Shell has revealed that profits slid over the first half after a drop in trading profits and lower oil and gas prices.

The oil major told shareholders that adjusted earnings, or net profits, dropped by 30% to 9.84bn US dollars (£7.4bn) over the half-year, compared with a year earlier.

Nevertheless, profits in the second quarter of the year were ahead of analyst expectations.

Starmer: Small business owners should not have to put homes on the line

Small business owners should not have to put their family homes on the line to get started, the Prime Minister said as he unveiled plans to give them more access to finance.

A crackdown on late payments that businesses waste time chasing is also being launched as part of the Government’s newly published small business plan.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said late payments were the ‘number one issue’ raised by small businesses as he and Sir Keir Starmer visited a Swindon co-working space in a former train shed.

Mini reveals Cooper Electric and Aceman Monochrome editions

Mini has revealed new versions of the Cooper Electric and Aceman with the Monochrome editions.

Both models are available in a choice of two colours and feature extras such as body-coloured roofs, 17-inch alloy wheels for the Cooper and 18-inch rims for the Aceman.

Move inside, and there are upgrades such as an Anthracite headliner, a new multitone fabric upholstery on the front and rear seats with white and yellow stitching, which is also featured on the dashboard strap. The dashboard itself is finished off in a black cloth textile material, and all models come as standard with an OLED circular touchscreen, a head-up display and heated front seats.

FTSE 100 closes down after US inflation figures temper tech firms’ results

The FTSE 100 gave up early gains as a strong US inflation reading and weak mining stocks tempered enthusiasm provided by well-received earnings on both sides of the Atlantic.

The index closed down 4.13 points at 9,132.81. It had earlier traded as high as 9,190.73, a new all-time peak.

In Europe on Thursday, the Cac 40 in Paris fell 1.1%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt slid 0.8%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Used EV demand surged following the government’s new Electric Car Grant, pushing average prices up 3% to £24,949 in July, according to Motors. EVs are now pricier than hybrids, driven by rising searches and nearly-new stock increases.

Auto Trader will roll out its Deal Builder tool to all dealers, enabling part-exchange, finance, and reservations online. It boosts purchase intent, with 80% conversion on reserved vehicles. New AI-driven insights will help dealers identify high-potential buyers and vehicles.

Inchcape’s H1 2025 revenue dropped 9% to £4.3bn, with pre-tax profit down 12% amid tariffs and FX pressures. Despite this, the firm expects stronger H2 growth, announced new contracts, a share buyback, and acquired Icelandic dealer group Askja. Shares fell 7%.

Arnold Clark has expanded its GWM partnership with new showrooms in Hexham and Workington, adding to sites in Linwood and Stirling. The group also unveiled a revamped Inverness BMW and Mini showroom, featuring modern upgrades to boost capacity, reduce wait times, and enhance customer experience.

Man arrested after children ‘poisoned’ at summer camp

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to eight children being taken to hospital.

Police responded to a report of children feeling unwell at the camp in the village of Stathern, Leicestershire, on Sunday.

Leicestershire Police attended the summer camp on Monday, following the initial report to the force on Sunday.

Bovine TB found on Diddly Squat Farm, Jeremy Clarkson says

A case of bovine TB has been found at Diddly Squat Farm – leaving the team “devastated,” Jeremy Clarkson has said.

The TV presenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that a pregnant cow has contracted the disease on the farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

In a post on X, Clarkson wrote: ‘Bad news from Diddly Squat. We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated.’

Weather outlook…

The UK today will enjoy mostly dry and mild weather with variable cloud.

Temperatures will climb to around 22 °C before cooling to about 15–17 °C overnight.

A few brief showers are possible mid‑afternoon in some regions. Overall, expect a pleasantly warm and breezy summer day.