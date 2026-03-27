Mar 27: New Motability charges; Limited edition Cullinan; May reaches out of court settlement

Disabled Motability scheme users face new charges after Government tax hikes

Disabled people using Motability are set to face higher costs as the car leasing scheme seeks to offset £300 million of new taxes following last year’s budget.

The Motability company said it is changing mileage allowances, charges for additional mileage and introducing charges if vehicles are taken abroad.

Users could also face an increase in advance payments worth up to £400 at the start of their new lease.

Sony Honda Mobility pull the plug on its ‘Afeela 1’ EV

Sony Honda Mobility has announced that it has axed the development of the ‘Afeela 1’ EV.

It comes in the wake of Honda dropping its new electrification strategy with the ‘0’ Series, with the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV.

The Afeela 1 was a four-door electric saloon, providing a claimed electric range of up to 300 miles and was going to be the first vehicle sold under the Sony Honda Mobility company for American and Japanese markets.

Rolls-Royce celebrates marine design with Cullinan Yachting commissions

Rolls-Royce is celebrating its contribution to marine craft and design with the Cullinan Yachting commissions.

The Cullinan Yachting are four bespoke vehicles with each car defined by the cardinal points on a compass – North, East, South and West.

Each car’s exterior will be hand-painted according to the cardinal points with the North example finished in Crystal over Light Blue; East in Dark Silk Teal; South in serene Crystal over Arabian Blue and West in Sapphire Gunmetal Grey. All models will feature 22-inch fully polished wheels, which the manufacturer claims resemble the ‘mirror-polished brightwork and deck fittings of contemporary yachts’.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed lower on Thursday, with the price of oil climbing as doubts grew about talks between the US and Iran, after Iran countered the US peace plan.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 134.67 points, 1.3%, at 9,972.17, while the the FTSE 250 ended down 179.38 points, 0.8%, at 21,296.07

Elsewhere, in European equities on Thursday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 1.0%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.5% lower.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Scammers are targeting dealers with fake HMRC letters to steal VAT and Government Gateway details. The convincing scam aims to hijack accounts and claim refunds, prompting warnings for businesses to verify communications and report suspicious activity.

Staff at Big Motoring World say they feel unsupported during a redundancy consultation affecting aftersales roles after a warranty overhaul. The firm says it is exploring options, but admits some jobs may go as part of restructuring.

HMRC has fined motor trade individuals and firms £324,000 for deliberate tax defaults totalling £593,765. The ‘name and shame’ list aims to deter non-payment, with offenders’ details published for a year.

Keyloop found 94% of dealers face inefficiencies from disconnected systems, costing large sites up to £800,000 annually. Complex tech stacks and constant system switching are reducing productivity, highlighting a need for better integration across the industry.

Warranty Solutions Group reveals how offering a good warranty experience can make or break a car dealer’s reputation [sponsored].

James May settles out of court over motorcycle insurance charge

Former Top Gear presenter James May has reached an out-of-court settlement after being charged with keeping a motorcycle which did not meet insurance requirements.

Mr May was due to stand trial after being prosecuted by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over an allegation relating to his 50-year-old orange Suzuki motorcycle.

The 63-year-old arrived at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court by bike on Thursday morning wearing an orange shirt and coat.

Starmer: I beat myself up over appointing Lord Mandelson US ambassador

Sir Keir Starmer has said ‘I beat myself up’ over his decision to make Lord Mandelson US ambassador and ‘nobody has been harder on me in relation to the mistake I made there than me’.

The Prime Minister said he ‘dwells’ on his appointment of the peer to Britain’s top diplomatic posting abroad despite the former Labour grandee’s association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir faces ongoing questions about his judgment after the release of Government documents that showed he was warned before approving Lord Mandelson for the role of a ‘general reputational risk’ over the peer’s association with the financier.

Weather outlook

The UK is set to experience a wet and unsettled day across many regions today.

In the south, periods of rain will move through, with temperatures around 11–12 °C, while the Midlands will be cloudy and damp with frequent showers.

In northern England and Scotland, expect more persistent rain, cooler conditions near 9–10 °C, and a generally grey, breezy feel.