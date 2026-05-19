May 19: Halifax future in doubt; Musk’s legal blow; Vision Alpina concept; PM fights on

Lloyds considers scrapping Halifax brand after 173 years on high street

Lloyds Banking Group is considering plans to phase out Halifax in a move which could bring an end to the 173-year-old brand.

Bosses are expected to announce the end of Halifax as a standalone brand this summer, according to reports in The Sun.

It is understood that no decisions have been made about the future of the brand, which granted its first mortgage in 1853.

Jury rules against Musk saying he filed lawsuit too late in his feud with OpenAI

A federal jury on Monday sided with OpenAI and its top executives in a feud with Elon Musk, who accused them of betraying a shared vision for it to guide artificial intelligence’s development as a nonprofit dedicated to humanity’s benefit.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, was a co-founder of OpenAI, the company that launched in 2015 and went on to create ChatGPT.

After investing $38m (£28m) in its first years, Mr Musk accused OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and his top deputy of shifting into a moneymaking mode behind his back.

New Vision Alpina concept shows off future of the brand

The first Alpina has been revealed following BMW’s purchase of the brand.

Known for its BMW-based models which bring heightened performance with understated looks, Alpina was bought by the German brand in 2022. Now, it has unveiled its first new concept, which points towards what future models could look like – the Vision Alpina.

Unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event in Italy, the Vision Alpina is a 2+2 coupe powered by a V8 engine – though Alpina hasn’t released any performance or output figures for the powertrain.

The markets

The FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, recouping most of Friday’s hefty falls amid a calmer bond market and as Iran responded to the latest US peace proposal.

The FTSE 100 closed up 128.38 points, 1.3%, at 10,323.75. The FTSE 250 ended up 15.56 points, 0.1%, at 22,611.70, but the AIM All-Share fell 8.72 points, 1.1%, at 800.17.

In Europe, equity markets on Monday, the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 0.4%, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt advanced 1.5%.

Monday on Car Dealer

DB Automotive founder Danny Bond says dealers must stay adaptable, revealing his business pivoted from Mercedes-Benz models to specialising in used Teslas, citing stronger demand, lower prep costs and changing finance company attitudes.

Howards Motor Group, JCT600, Holdcroft Group and Vantage Motor Group achieved diamond status in the first Carblah Index, which ranked dealers using AI analysis of nearly 250,000 customer reviews.

Autotrader has launched a car-search app within OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing users to find vehicles through AI-powered searches. The firm says the technology will help keep retailers visible as consumers increasingly use AI assistants.

Dealerway says successful part-exchange sales depend on strong presentation, transparent descriptions and realistic pricing. Dealers generating early buyer engagement, detailed listings and honest condition reports are more likely to secure faster sales and stronger bids.

KeyTracker says dealerships must modernise vehicle key management to improve security, efficiency and customer trust. Electronic systems offering real-time tracking, audit trails and controlled access can reduce delays, losses and unauthorised vehicle use.

Starmer will not set timetable to leave No 10 if Burnham wins by-election

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would not set out a timetable to leave No 10 as Andy Burnham vowed to “change Labour” if he is successful in his effort to return to Parliament.

The Prime Minister said he still wants to lead Labour into the next general election amid calls from within the party to set out a timetable for his exit.

Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham hopes to be Labour’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election, which could provide him with a route back to the Commons to challenge for the party leadership and the keys to Downing Street.

Trump calls off strikes on Iran at request of Gulf allies, amid ‘serious’ talks

Donald Trump has said he will hold off on a planned attack against Iran at the request of Gulf allies, who believe a deal to end the war will be reached with ‘serious negotiations’ being held.

The US president claimed renewed military strikes had been due to take place on Tuesday.

He said he had been told the agreement would be ‘very acceptable’ to the US and would mean ‘no nuclear weapons for Iran’.