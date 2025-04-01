Apr 1: UK braced for tariffs; Aston Martin sells F1 stake; Alfa’s new trim level; Car tax changes

UK braced for Trump tariffs as No 10 acknowledges exports unlikely to be spared

British firms look set to be hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs after Downing Street acknowledged the UK was unlikely to be spared.

The US president is set to unveil sweeping import taxes on goods from countries around the world on today, an event Mr Trump has dubbed ‘liberation day’.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government had been trying to negotiate an economic deal with the US, which it is hoped could protect UK businesses from the worst impacts of Mr Trump’s plans.

Aston Martin to sell F1 team stake as billionaire Stroll invests more cash

Aston Martin has said it plans to sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team as part of efforts to boost its finances.

It also confirmed that Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium is planning to invest a further £52.5m into the luxury car manufacturer to grow its shareholding.

Mr Stroll is the majority owner of the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team, where his son Lance Stroll is a driver. Aston Martin said the two deals are expected to improve the group’s liquidity by more than £125m.

Alfa Romeo reveals new ‘Intensa’ trim across its model lineup

Alfa Romeo has revealed that its range of cars has received a new special edition trim called ‘Intensa’.

The Intensa trim is a celebration of the Italian firm’s heritage and will be available on the Junior Elettrica, Guilia, Stelvio and Tonale models.

All cars come with two-tone light gold diamond-cut alloy wheels, Alcantara or leather upholstery with tan stitching, embossed ‘Intensa’ logos on the seats and an upgraded dashboard finished in a choice of either Alcantara or leather.

European stock markets unsettled as US tariffs edge closer

European stocks fell on Monday as concerns swept through financial markets, days before US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans are due to take effect.

London’s FTSE 100 was down more than 100 points during the lows of the day. At close, it had lost 76.04 points, or 0.88%, to settle at 8,582.81.

The sell-off was more pronounced for other top European indexes. Germany’s Dax fell 1.33%, and France’s Cac 40 tumbled 1.58%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Hendy Group’s turnover hit £1.2bn in 2023, but profits fell to £11m due to market challenges. A loss is expected in 2024, with profitability forecast for 2025 through cost-cutting. Daksh Gupta has been appointed chairman amid leadership changes.

On the Car Dealer Podcast , SVM Automotive’s Jonathan Chorley-Burdett shared how his Bournemouth dealership reduces costs by operating from a giant polytunnel. Starting with £1,000 flipping a Volkswagen Eos, he now stocks 50 cars, proving creativity is key in used car sales.

A crash at D.M. Keith Skoda Bradford saw a silver vehicle flipped on its side, prompting a heavy police presence. The incident occurred around 9:30 AM Sunday, with significant damage reported, but West Yorkshire Police confirmed it was a damage-only collision.

JLR celebrated its UK dealer network at the Retailer of the Year Awards, hosted by Clare Balding. Hatfields Jaguar Hull and Lloyd Land Rover Carlisle won top awards, with Sinclair named Land Rover Retailer Group of the Year at the Fairmont Windsor Park event.

New car tax rules could ‘undermine consumer confidence’ in EVs, Treasury warned

Car tax rule changes could ‘undermine consumer confidence’ in electric vehicles (EVs) – despite them remaining cheaper to own than petrol models, according to new research.

Think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said owners of the top 10 best-selling EVs will benefit from average annual savings of nearly £1,200 over the vehicle’s lifetime, mostly because running a car on electricity is generally cheaper than paying for petrol. The analysis includes purchase and running costs.

The Treasury will remove EVs’ exemption from vehicle excise duty (VED) – known as car tax – from today.

Marine Le Pen barred from seeking public office after embezzlement conviction

A French court has convicted Marine Le Pen of embezzlement and barred her from seeking public office for five years – a hammer blow to the far-right leader’s presidential hopes and an earthquake for French politics.

Le Pen’s lawyer said she would appeal against the verdict – but she will remain ineligible while she does and so could be ruled out of the 2027 presidential race.

She was also sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, with two to be served under house arrest and two suspended.

Weather outlook…

The UK is today expected to experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from lows of 6°C (43°F) to highs of 12°C (54°F).

Most regions will remain dry, with some areas enjoying sunny spells.

Overall, anticipate a mild and pleasant day across the country.