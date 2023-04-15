Apr 15: Safety concerns over hands-free driving; Investors push to raise wages; Rolls-Royce creates one-off for Manchester

Safety concerns raised over self-driving tech

Safety concerns have been raised about the time it will take motorists using self-driving technology to put their hands on the steering wheel in an emergency, after a new system was approved.

Ensuring drivers take control quickly enough to avoid a crash is ‘the biggest challenge’ to the development of semi-autonomous vehicles, according to motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

The UK has become the first European country to allow drivers on public roads to let go of steering wheels, after the Government gave manufacturer Ford permission to activate its BlueCruise system.

Investors press big businesses to raise wages

A group of investors managing more than £2.3 trillion in assets have urged some of Britain’s biggest businesses to lift their lowest paid workers’ wages in line with inflation.

The 15 firms – including the investment divisions of insurance giants Axa, Aviva and Legal and General – signed a letter setting out their expectations of companies this year.

Responsible investment group ShareAction, which coordinated the letter, warned that businesses who fail to listen can expect to ‘feel more heat’ from investors next year.

It is set to press some of the UK’s largest listed companies including Tesco, JD Sports, ITV, Boohoo Group and Entain, at their annual general meetings (AGMs).

Rolls-Royce creates one-off Ghost for Manchester

Rolls-Royce has created a one-off version of its Ghost luxury car for Manchester, pictured above, which aims to ‘capture the city’s history’.

The bespoke model gets a range of unique touches that aims to celebrate Manchester, the city where Rolls-Royce’s founders Charles Rolls and Henry Royce first met in 1904, before deciding to join forces to create ‘the best motor car in the world’.

But this is the first time that the British luxury car firm has commissioned a car for Manchester, with the firm’s designers working on the model for two years.

Biden declares US and Ireland ‘united by history’

President Joe Biden declared that the US and Ireland are ‘united by history, heritage and hope’ as he ended his visit to the island.

Mr Biden made a passionate public speech in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Friday evening in front of a crowd of thousands.

The president said his trip to the town ‘feels like coming hom’ and told spectators millions of Americans claim to have Irish heritage, adding: ‘More would if they could.’

Activists head for Grand National

Animal Rising activists plan to scale the fences and enter the track of Aintree Racecourse before the Grand National race begins on Saturday.

The climate and animal rights group said up to 300 activists will attend the venue from 9.30am where they intend to prevent the race from starting.

They will also block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

Mayor of London calls Tory High Court challenge a waste of money

Conservative councils who have launched a High Court challenge against Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) are wasting taxpayers’ money, the capital’s mayor has said.

Mr Khan said London residents would prefer their payments to be invested in libraries instead.

If it goes ahead, Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The outer London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council launched legal action in February over the proposed extension of Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads.

Gains for banking stocks help FTSE climb higher

Strong sessions for banks helped the FTSE 100 climb to another month high as it struck its fourth consecutive week of gains.

London’s top index benefited from weakness in the pound as multinationals saw another strong session and the FTSE 100 moved 0.36 per cent, or 28.53 points, higher to finish at 7,871.91.

Across Europe, the banking sector also helped to drive gains as sentiment was lifted by positive results in the US, with both JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo delivering updates which calmed previous concerns over turmoil in the sector.

The Dax rose by 0.5 per cent and the Cac 40 increased by 0.52 per cent at the close

Mostly fine and dry

Most of the UK will be warmer today than it was on Friday, according to the Met Office.

In the East of England the day will start with cloud and drizzle but this will become lighter in the afternoon.

However, these showers will fade tonight but there will be outbreaks of rain in the west.