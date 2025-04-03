Apr 3: Trump confirms tariffs; Tesla sales plummet; Omoda 9 SUV goes on sale

Tesla sales drop in first quarter amid Elon Musk backlash

Tesla sales have declined in the first three months of the year, in a sign that Elon Musk’s once-high-flying electric car company is struggling to attract buyers.

The drop of 13% is likely due to combination of factors, including its aging line-up, competition from rivals and a backlash over Mr Musk’s embrace of right-wing politics.

It also is a warning that the company’s first-quarter earnings report later this month could disappoint investors.

Trump hits UK with 10% tariff and sets blanket 25% rate for foreign cars

Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on US imports of UK goods as he set out sweeping trade levies hitting countries across the world.

The US president said his ‘liberation day’ announcement was a ‘declaration of economic independence’.

Mr Trump confirmed that from midnight in Washington, 5am Thursday in the UK, a 25% tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

Omoda 9 SUV goes on sale priced from £44,990

Omoda has revealed that its new 9 SUV has gone on sale priced from £44,990.

Omoda is a new Chinese firm that is owned by the car manufacturing giant, Chery. The 9 will be the company’s third model offering in its product range here in the UK.

Under the bonnet, there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated with an electric motor and 34.46kWh battery pack. In terms of performance, it produces 449bhp and 700Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 4.7 seconds.

Global stock markets ‘jittery’ as trade war fears grow

European stocks languished on Wednesday with investors ‘jittery’ ahead of Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, which have sent markets into a spin over recent weeks.

In London, the FTSE 100 weakened with housebuilders among the day’s biggest fallers. The blue-chip index closed 26.32 points lower, or 0.3%, at 8,608.48 on Wednesday.

It was a weaker session for Germany’s Dax, which closed 0.73% lower. In France, earlier losses for the Cac 40 eased by late afternoon, but the index still closed down 0.22%.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

The CMA has fined ten carmakers and two trade bodies £77.7m for colluding to limit competition in vehicle recycling. Brands, including JLR, Volkswagen, and Ford, restricted advertising on recyclability and avoided paying for end-of-life vehicle recycling services.

Cazoo is now the flagship brand of the Motors network following a relaunch of the used car marketplace. A new website and investment strategy aim to position Cazoo as a major rival to Auto Trader, offering dealers an alternative advertising platform.

Vertu Motors has completed the nationwide rebrand of its dealerships, retiring the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors names. However, the group has also confirmed the closure of its BMW Mini site in Barnstaple due to cost pressures, with customers redirected to Vertu BMW Exeter.

Potential US import tariffs could threaten up to 25,000 UK automotive jobs, according to analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). The think tank warns that Donald Trump’s proposed 25% charges could destabilise the industry, with JLR and Mini among the most exposed brands.

We catch up with Motors’ CEO Barry Judge to discuss all things Cazoo after the brand’s latest relaunch.

Smart motorways make up bulk of ‘worst’ routes for motorists – survey

Nine out of a top-ten list of ‘worst’ routes for drivers are sections that have been converted to ‘smart’ motorways, a new survey has found.

The AA spoke to 13,775 drivers via an online poll and discovered that nine of its completed top-ten list of ‘worst’ motorways were sections of smart motorway controlled by overhead gantry signs.

Their introduction has, according to the AA caused ‘misery’ for drivers through years of roadworks and subsequent upgrades.

Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer dead at 65

Top Gun star Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65, his daughter has said.

Hollywood stars have paid tribute to the US actor, who was also known for playing Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever (1995) and rock star Jim Morrison in 1991 film The Doors.

Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes told the New York Times the actor had died from pneumonia.

#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years. As the off beat swordsman #Madmartagen in #Willow , his stunning #JimMorrison in Oliver Stone’s #TheDoors & in a chilling cameo in #TheMissing. I list these titles because even my… https://t.co/5GsyqfpJVH — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 2, 2025

Weather outlook…

The UK can today expect mostly sunny and pleasant conditions with temperatures expected to reach highs of 17°C (62°F) and lows around 5°C (41°F).

Most regions will remain dry, with some areas enjoying prolonged sunshine.

Overall, anticipate a warm and settled day across the country.