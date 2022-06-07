Arnold Clark to give away 2,000 kits to youth sports teams, dealer group announces

Arnold Clark is to give away 2,000 kits to UK youth sports teams, the dealer group has announced.

The firm has launched its Gear Up For Sport campaign for the first time since 2019 and will be giving away essential kit to teams for aged between four and 15.

Clubs in any sport are eligible to enter, with the deadline for entries coming on September 21. The winners of the giveaway will be announced on September 28.

Elsewhere, Arnold Clark is also offering an additional share of £3,000 to be won by three lucky clubs across the country.

The competition asks participants to submit a short video, no longer than one minute, that highlights a sport club’s team spirit.

The team that comes first will receive £1,500 while second and third will bag £1,000 and £500 respectively.

More information can be found on the Arnold Clark website.

Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark chief executive and group managing director, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to welcome back our Gear Up For Sport initiative for the first time since 2019.

‘We’ve got lots of amazing kits to give away as well as the chance to win a cash prize for your sports youth club.

‘It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to support our future sports stars and help local communities. Good luck to everyone who enters!’