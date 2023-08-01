Aug 1: Sunak defends net-zero; Lambo’s record results; Inflation fears ease; Farage continues to ‘go on’

Sunak: New North Sea licences ‘entirely consistent’ with UK net-zero pledge

Rishi Sunak has insisted that granting more than a hundred new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea was ‘entirely consistent’ with the UK’s net-zero commitments – despite climate campaigners branding the move ‘wrongheaded’.

The Prime Minister flew to Aberdeenshire to announce Government support for future oil and gas licensing rounds, though he refused to say if the controversial Rosebank field to the west of Shetland would get the green light for development.

Mr Sunak also confirmed backing for two further carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, including the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire

Lamborghini posts record results for first half of 2023

Lamborghini has posted another record period of sales, turnover and profitability for the first half of 2023.

The Italian manufacturer puts its success down to continued demand for its Urus performance SUV, alongside sales of its Huracan range of models.

It also expects that the arrival of its new performance hybrid – the Revuelto – will play into the company’s profitability.

FTSE 100 has best month since April amid inflation easing hopes

London’s FTSE 100 has had its best month since April as hopes that UK inflation has turned a corner boosted the mood among investors. The UK’s top index ended July about 2.2 per cent higher than the end of June, its best performance in two months. It also started the week in positive territory, as markets prepare for another expected interest rate hike when Bank of England policymakers meet on Thursday.

Nigel Farage says Coutts offers to reinstate his accounts amid de-banking row

Nigel Farage said Coutts has offered to reinstate his personal and business accounts, with the former Ukip leader also seeking compensation from the private bank.

Mr Farage said the ‘fight goes on’ as he outlined his desire for a face-to-face meeting with the bank’s bosses in a bid to understand how many other people have been affected by account closures.

The former MEP said his bank account was unfairly shut down by Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, because it did not agree with his political views.

Monday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Honda’s new electric e:NY1 SUV priced from £44,995

Honda has announced that its new e:Ny1 SUV is priced from £44,995 ahead of orders opening later in the year.

Only the second electric model from Honda, after its funky ‘e’ city car, the e:Ny1 joins the firm’s growing SUV range.

Looking very similar to its HR-V crossover, which is sold only as a hybrid, this e:NY1 is slightly longer and gets EV-specific details, including a closed-off front grille and new white Honda logos – the latter being applied to all of the firm’s EVs.

Just Stop Oil protesters lose appeals against jail terms for scaling bridge

Two Just Stop Oil protesters jailed after scaling a bridge on the Dartford Crossing have lost a Court of Appeal bid to have their sentences reduced.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and Marcus Decker, 34, were jailed after using ropes and other climbing gear to scale the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, causing gridlock when police closed it to traffic last October.

At a hearing in London last week, the protesters’ lawyers made a bid to challenge the ‘extraordinary length’ of Trowland’s three-year sentence and Decker’s jail term of two years and seven months. However, in a ruling on Monday, their appeals were rejected by three senior judges, who said the sentences were ‘not excessive’.

‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

A brightly flashing ‘X’ sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said on Monday it had received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend, including concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week.

Weather outlook…

Variable cloud and light showers today. These may merge into longer spells of rain at times and turn locally heavy. The BBC reports it will turn wet and windy in the far south-west in the late afternoon and evening.