Dennis Automotive – publisher of Auto Express, Evo, Carbuyer, Car Throttle and more – is offering £1m in free advertising to car manufacturers during the coronavirus crisis.

The campaign, named ‘#GetBritainMovingAgain’, will see the magazines and websites offer advertising space gratis during the month of May – all in the hopes of bolstering the UK’s car industry in trying times.

Steve Fowler, Dennis Automotive’s editorial director, emphasised the need for supporting the sector throughout this period.

‘The UK car industry is worth more than £80billion and employs more than 800,000 people,’ he said. ‘Many of whom have been badly affected emotionally and financially during this crisis.

‘We want to do something to support the industry and everyone who works in it by raising awareness of the incredible cars and the incredible deals that will be out there as and when the time is right to go car shopping once more.’

Dennis’s sales team will approach manufacturers to offer advertising space in the usual manner – but for May, won’t be requiring any payment in exchange. Existing advertisers, meanwhile, will be offered the chance to ‘amplify their messages at no extra cost’.

The SMMT’s chief executive, Mike Hawes, welcomed the initiative and repeated calls for dealerships to be allowed to open as soon as possible.

‘Mobility is crucial to our everyday lives so we need to see showrooms in the first wave of retail re-openings to drive manufacturing and economic recovery,’ said Hawes.

‘When the time is right, manufacturers and dealers will be ready to help the UK get back to business and society moving once again.’

