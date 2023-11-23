Bankrupt used car dealer jailed after conning customers out of more than £82,000

A used car dealer who defrauded people to the tune of £82,250 has been put behind bars.

Jonathan Nolan was declared bankrupt in 2010 but carried out his crimes in 2017 and 2018 while a suspended sentence was in place after he failed to reveal a bank account following the bankruptcy, the Southern Daily Echo reported.

Southampton Crown Court was told that 62-year-old Nolan, of Ardnave Crescent, Bassett, Southampton, sent out invoices for a Ford Fiesta, two Honda CRVs, a Mazda CX5 and a Mazda 3 as well as a Kia Sportage – none of which he actually had.

In return, he pocketed £82,250, but his customers never received their cars and the money was moved on elsewhere.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges but admitted them when his case went to trial, with the court being told he’d been ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’.

Nolan was slammed as ‘thoroughly dishonest’ by Judge Nicholas Rowland while sentencing him on Tuesday, adding that there’d been a ‘high degree of recklessness’.

The court, pictured via Google Street View, was told by prosecutor Trevor Archer that the frauds had seen ‘the abuse of trust built up in previous dealings’ and were ‘relatively sophisticated’, according to the Echo report.

In mitigation, Jamie Gammon said Nolan had ‘found it very difficult to accept that he was overtly dishonest’ and had been attempting to ‘do the only thing he knows’, which was selling and buying cars.

Gammon added: ‘He still remains bankrupt and, I imagine, would find it very difficult to discharge himself from here on.

‘He leaves behind a wife who will struggle to pay the mortgage.’

Nolan, who was on crutches, was said to have various appointments for physical conditions and also suffered from short-term memory loss.

He was jailed for a total of 22 months – 16 of them for the frauds and six for breaking the suspended sentence.