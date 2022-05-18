Beechwood Mazda named best retailer in brand’s UK dealer network

Beechwood Mazda has been named as the best retailer in the Japanese brand’s UK dealer network for the very first time.

The Derby-based outfit came out on top of the national Mazda Dealer League, which is made up of all 122 UK Mazda dealerships.

The league assesses dealerships on overall performance, customer loyalty and customer satisfaction levels for both sales and service across the year.

Located in central Derby, Beechwood has been a family owned and run business since 1986, with the company becoming a Mazda franchise in September 2013.

It has now come out on top for the first time and boss Rob Wood has been toasting the success.

Beechwood’s managing director said: ‘We feel incredibly proud to have won the Mazda UK Dealer of the Year award and I would like to thank and dedicate this award to the phenomenal staff we have here at Beechwood.

‘We were very lucky to be have been chosen as the Mazda franchise for Derby in 2013 and the continued support from Mazda UK is fantastic.

‘Our aim is to continue to build on this success by offering outstanding service to our customers and maintaining the passion, drive and enthusiasm for Mazda found throughout our business.

‘Most importantly of all, I’d like to thank our loyal customers, many of whom have become friends, as they are instrumental in the success of Beechwood Mazda.’

The dealership currently has 35 team members with an impressive average length of service of over 12 years.

Some staff have even been in with the company since it was founded in 1986.

Wood added: ‘We strive to give the best customer care we possibly can to ensure every customer feels that the experience exceeded their expectations regardless of whether they are buying a £1 part or a £35,000 car.’

Mazda UK has also offered its congratulations to the dealership and said the prize was down to top notch customer service.

Peter Allibon, sales director of Mazda UK, said: ‘Congratulations to the team at Beechwood Mazda for finishing as our number one Mazda dealer in the network. It is a fantastic achievement and a testament to how delivering a great customer experience is at the heart of everything they do.

‘Our dedicated dealer network plays an instrumental role in the achievements of the brand in the UK.

‘I can’t thank the network enough, particularly our top performing dealers such as Beechwood Mazda for their continued hard work, commitment and passion for Mazda.’