This new camper van concept has been designed to demonstrate Nissan’s ‘vision for sustainable adventuring’.

The Winter Camper is based on Nissan’s e-NV200 and has received modifications that make it better able to travel off-road and in adverse weather conditions.

This includes off-road tyres and an increased ride height, while powerful spotlights help light the way when far from civilisation.

Nissan said: ‘At a time of year when bracing hikes and fresh-air leisure normally offer a peaceful escape, the e-NV200 Winter Camper looks forward to re-connecting with the marvel of nature and exploring the great outdoors again.

‘Designed with excitement and environmental impact in mind, the e-NV200 Winter Camper combines the thrill of electric driving with the spirit of the wild.’

It uses the standard e-NV200’s electric powertrain, which uses an electric motor that makes 108bhp and a 40kWh battery that promises up to 124 miles of range on the combined cycle.

Inside, there is custom Nissan Camper Technology Kit, which adds an integrated kitchen with fridge, folding beds, insulated glass, and a 220-volt power pack that can be recharged through solar panels.

Dmitry Busurkin, general manager of light commercial vehicles at Nissan Europe, said: ‘For Nissan, electric mobility is all about offering an exciting experience behind the wheel – while above all remaining conscious of our impact on the environment.

‘Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility.

‘This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.’