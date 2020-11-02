Motor trade legal specialists Lawgistics will be making a special appearance on Car Dealer Live today.

Broadcast live from 1pm this afternoon on Car Dealer’s YouTube channel, the special show will focus on everything dealers need to know about Thursday’s month-long lockdown.

Car Dealer’s James Baggott and James Batchelor will be chatting with Lawgistics’ Nona Bowkis and Kiril Moskovchuk about lockdown and specifically how dealers can operate during it.

Can dealers operate a click and collect service? Do doors really have to shut on Thursday? Can dealers still offer servicing? What about MOTs and is the furlough scheme continuing? These topics and many more will be discussed on the show.

As it’s a live show, viewers can ask questions too – simply post them in the comments box on the YouTube page.

Viewers are encouraged to get involved as this will be free legal advice broadcast live.

Alternatively, viewers can just watch the broadcast at the top of this story from 1pm.

In-depth lockdown coverage, only on Car Dealer:

Why are car dealerships not allowed to stay open during second lockdown yet garden centres are?

Will there be an MOT extension for second lockdown? Can I still get an MOT and service during lockdown?

Furlough scheme extended until December as car dealers face second lockdown

Documents reveal dealers should be able to offer home deliveries and click and collect during lockdown