Car Dealer Podcast: James and Batch go head-to-head to prove who is the champion

  • This week James Baggott and James Batchelor compete to prove who is the ultimate news quiz competitor
  • We discuss the biggest stories of the week and see who can choose the best news
  • Listen now on Apple, Spotify or below to find out who won

Time 58 seconds ago

This week on the Car Dealer Podcast we pitted our two best players against each other to see who would come out victorious in what we’re dubbing the champions league final.

Editor in chief James Baggott, who was leading before his extended holiday, and winner of the mini championship during that period, associate editor, James Batchelor competed to choose the best stories of the week.

You can listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more, or by clicking play below.

There was plenty to choose from in the news this week, but to find out more about the stories discussed you can click below.

To find out who won listen to the show now, and those listening on Spotify can now vote for who they think won.

If you’d like to take part in the Car Dealer Podcast, you can email [email protected], and if you think we should have included any other stories on the show this week we’d love you to let us know too.

