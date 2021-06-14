Car Dealer Podcast: Lawgistics Joel Combes and Ian Gardner use their expert legal advice to guest judge

Episode 25 of the Car Dealer Podcast is now available to stream as we revisit the biggest stories of the week.
We’re joined by TWO judges to help choose those this week; managing director of Lawgistics Joel Combes and the Judge Ian Gardner.
If you’ve never listened to the podcast before, host Rebecca Chaplin and Car Dealer editor James Baggott compete to see who can pick – or remember – the top news from the previous seven days.
Last week was a particularly busy one, with used car pricing still playing a big part in the news agenda, an interview with Sytner boss Darren Edwards and big dieselgate fines.
To find out more about any of these stories, click play below or you can find all of the stories mentioned linked further down the page.
- Exclusive: Which used cars have gone up in price the most? We reveal the top 20 owners should sell now
- Renault charged with deceit over investigation into diesel emissions
- Bentley has designed a one-off yacht cabin to match one of its customers’ cars
- Auto Trader profits drop during Covid-19 pandemic – but group still earned £157.4m
- Former VW, Audi and Porsche directors to pay millions in compensation over dieselgate scandal
- Mark Lavery’s £80m offer for Cambria Automobiles to take it private is recommended for approval by dealer group
- More people are looking to buy their next car online despite showrooms reopening, according to new research
- Investigation: Auctions booming like never before thanks to return of physical sales
- Car Dealer Live Exclusive: Sytner’s Darren Edwards on repaying furlough, CarShop growth and what he thinks of Cazoo and Cinch
- Semiconductor crisis could soon be eased as Bosch opens new factory
- Dealers are retailing one-in-four used cars too cheaply, says Indicata
To take part in the Car Dealer Podcast as our guest judge, get in touch with the team using the contact form
