Car Dealer Podcast: Lawgistics Joel Combes and Ian Gardner use their expert legal advice to guest judge

Time 56 mins ago

Episode 25 of the Car Dealer Podcast is now available to stream as we revisit the biggest stories of the week. 

We’re joined by TWO judges to help choose those this week; managing director of Lawgistics Joel Combes and the Judge Ian Gardner.

If you’ve never listened to the podcast before, host Rebecca Chaplin and Car Dealer editor James Baggott compete to see who can pick – or remember – the top news from the previous seven days.

Last week was a particularly busy one, with used car pricing still playing a big part in the news agenda, an interview with Sytner boss Darren Edwards and big dieselgate fines.

To find out more about any of these stories, click play below or you can find all of the stories mentioned linked further down the page.

To take part in the Car Dealer Podcast as our guest judge, get in touch with the team using the contact form or if you think we missed anything important.

You can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and RadioPublic.

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

