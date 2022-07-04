Car Dealer Podcast: Pendragon’s We Buy Any Car-style service; Can Fisker make waves in UK and MG’s new EV – with Motor Connect’s Steve Corwood

Pendragon’s new car park CarStore offering, MG’s electric plans and will Fisker be a hit in the UK were just some of the stories on this week’s Car Dealer Podcast.

Car Dealer associate editor James Batchelor was in the hosting chair while Rebecca Chaplin takes some time away from the podcast.

He was joined by Car Dealer’s Jon Reay as they chatted about their favourite stories over the past seven days.

This week’s special guest was Steve Corwood, Motor Connect managing director.

Corwood described how sourcing high quality stock for his highly regarded used car operation is becoming increasingly tough.

Despite the challenges, he said he’s not inclined to reduce the quality of his stock in order to make a quick profit.

Corwood gave listeners valuable insight on the current pressures hitting the motor trade at large.

