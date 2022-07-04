Log in

Podcast

Car Dealer Podcast: Pendragon’s We Buy Any Car-style service; Can Fisker make waves in UK and MG’s new EV – with Motor Connect’s Steve Corwood

  • This week Motor Connect boss Steve Corwood guests judges the podcast
  • James Batchelor and Jon Reay choose the stories, including whether Fisker can take off in the UK
  • Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more

Time 8:30 am, July 4, 2022

Pendragon’s new car park CarStore offering, MG’s electric plans and will Fisker be a hit in the UK were just some of the stories on this week’s Car Dealer Podcast.

Car Dealer associate editor James Batchelor was in the hosting chair while Rebecca Chaplin takes some time away from the podcast.

He was joined by Car Dealer’s Jon Reay as they chatted about their favourite stories over the past seven days.

Advert

This week’s special guest was Steve Corwood, Motor Connect managing director.

Corwood described how sourcing high quality stock for his highly regarded used car operation is becoming increasingly tough.

Despite the challenges, he said he’s not inclined to reduce the quality of his stock in order to make a quick profit.

Corwood gave listeners valuable insight on the current pressures hitting the motor trade at large.

Advert

You can listen to the podcast now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or by clicking play below.


Find out more about all of the stories mentioned by clicking below:

Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, two of the team go head-to-head choosing their favourite stories of the week and an industry guest chooses who was best.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51