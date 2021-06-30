Car Dealer Podcast: SuperMini UK’s Mat Clarke talks Minis, changing his stock profile, and the greatest showrooms

When stock is scarce car dealers need to think outside the box, but what about if you work in a very small niche?

Mat Clarke from Super Mini UK has a very specific type of stock, but even he is having to change what he sells to keep his showroom full.

He retails used Minis, between around three and five years old, but has had to stretch even his stock profile during this time.

This week he took some time out of his busy schedule, explaining that the majority of his customers are still buying remotely and wanting home delivery that he does all himself, to help us judge the Car Dealer Quiz.

Every week on the Car Dealer Podcast, James and Rebecca choose their favourite stories of the week and discuss them with an industry guest.

