Car Dealer Podcast: TLA’s Mathilda Bosch joins the show as we talk new car demand, semiconductors and more

  • New episode of the Car Dealer Podcast available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
  • Mathila Bosch from TLA joins as guest judge
  • James and Rebecca choose their favourite stories of the week for the Car Dealer Quiz

There’s still strong demand for new cars from consumers, TLA director Mathilda Bosch told the new episode of the Car Dealer Podcast.

The company work to match consumers with dealers and Bosch explained how the current shortage was making their jobs harder but the team were working smarter to get the best deals to showrooms.

Bosch explained: ‘September is generally the second biggest month after March, so the big question mark at the moment is around the shortages of supply. Because we only work with the new car market, we are trying to understand the situation so we can best support clients and consumers.

‘It’s a busy time but hopefully September will be better. August was already better than July, which was a very low month in terms of registration.’

‘What is a bit frustrating when you’re in the new car market is there is tremendous demand on the car buyer side but there’s a lot of frustration on the supply side of things. So you’re in a very healthy demand market but a very stressed supply market.’

You can listen to the podcast in full by clicking play below or going to Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

Every week on the podcast, James and Rebecca choose their favourite stories of the week and as an industry guest to judge whose stories were the best.

You can find out more about the stories mentioned by clicking the links below. If you think we missed anything then tweet us with what you think we should have included!

To join a future episode of the show then you can contact the team by emailing [email protected].

